There are so many names that Jonah Dubinski can credit for his development, both as a football coach and player.
There was Brad Davis, the offensive line coach in Dubinski’s days playing at Missouri, and Barry Odom, the Tigers’ head coach during Dubinski’s college career.
But the list begins closer to home.
“It all started with AJ Ofodile, who was my head coach at Rock Bridge,” Dubinski said.
Under the tutelage of Ofodile, Dubinski developed into a collegiate offensive line prospect for the Bruins. He followed that up with a five-year career at MU learning from Davis and Odom. Dubinski’s experiences at Rock Bridge paved the way.
On Friday, he gets a new one, working from the visitors’ side of the stadium as Battle’s head coach, coming home to his alma mater for its homecoming, a pivotal Central Missouri Activities Conference contest.
“It’s funny, I have never been on the opposite sideline before,” Dubinski said. “I don’t know if I have ever stood there during a practice or anything, so it’ll be a little different.”
This summer, at just 24 years old, Dubinski was named the Spartans head coach following a year as Capital City’s offensive coordinator. It came as no surprise to his former high school coach.
“By the time he was a junior in high school, he was like a coach on the field,” Ofodile said. “He was technically savvy and understood schemes way better than kids in high school should. He always had the determination to succeed. His focus and attention to detail meant you could never rattle him in any way.”
That determination has followed him into coaching, where Dubinksi is trying to continue the winning tradition Battle has had since the inception of its football program. The Spartans have been district champions each of the past seven years, including a Class 5 State Championship in 2014.
“We’re not the same guys who led to that great success,” he said. “Winning means everything to these kids, every week. It’s about putting in the work in the offseason, game planning and making sure our players are ready with that game plan on Friday night.”
That attention to detail and focus has trickled down to the players. One of them, junior quarterback Justin Goolsby, is having a huge statistical season in his first year as a starter.
“Coach Dub has brought a positive energy and an emphasis on preparation,” Goolsby said in a text message. “He has helped our team become more focused and efficient when executing the game plan each week.”
While emotions will ride high, the game has more than sentimental significance for both sides. Rock Bridge (3-3, 2-1) and Battle (3-2, 2-1) are both sitting at one loss in the CMAC, meaning this game will likely decide who finishes second in the conference.
For the Spartans, it is going to be about starting fast and holding on to the ball. In Rock Bridge’s three losses, its fate has been determined by slow starts that create insurmountable leads. The Bruins will look to take advantage of turnover woes that have plagued Battle this season. Key fumbles and interceptions have squashed scoring chances and given opportunities for opponents to score.
Nathan Dent will try to take advantage of those chances. Rock Bridge’s senior quarterback is a dynamic player who can hurt defenses with his arm and legs while having weapons on the outside that put stress on the opposition.
“I know those kids — they have a great group over there,” Dubinski said. “They also have a great group of coaches.”
Ofodile, who coached at Rock Bridge from 2003-15 knows how important this game is to the area and to the kids.
“Any time you get a chance to play against the kids you grew up with is a great opportunity,” he said. “It is a chance to prove yourself against guys you hear about in the news.”
With a victory over Hickman already in hand, this weekend presents a chance for Battle to go undefeated against the city of Columbia. That’s something Dubinski and his squad will not take lightly.
“There is some really solid football being played in the Columbia area,” he said. “Being the king of the 573 is a big deal, and it’s something our players and coaching staff are trying to do.”