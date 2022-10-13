 Skip to main content
Get to know Goolsby, Battle's star quarterback and Spartan to the core

Justin Goolsby is a fairly accomplished individual at just 18 years old.

The Battle quarterback is an all-district and all-conference performer in football, holds the Battle records for touchdowns and yards in a game and is all-district and all-conference in basketball. He won a football national championship in middle school and owns a trophy case that most athletes would envy.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

