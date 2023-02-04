ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball is taking home its first golden trophy in program history after a 78-57 win over Fort Zumwalt South at the Southern Boone Classic. Justin Goolsby earned his 1,000th career point in the title-game victory.

The Spartans (14-6) found a way to stay ahead of the Bulldogs (16-4) for their eighth straight win, despite a slow first half.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

