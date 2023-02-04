ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball is taking home its first golden trophy in program history after a 78-57 win over Fort Zumwalt South at the Southern Boone Classic. Justin Goolsby earned his 1,000th career point in the title-game victory.
The Spartans (14-6) found a way to stay ahead of the Bulldogs (16-4) for their eighth straight win, despite a slow first half.
Junior Tate McCubbin kept Battle afloat through the first and second quarters with 13 points. Ft. Zumwalt South also had a slow first quarter, but was closing the gap by the beginning of the second.
Both teams returned to the court with more energy in the third, but the Spartans began to pull away after a Bulldogs timeout halfway through the quarter. In the final four minutes of the third, Battle outscored Ft. Zumwalt South 10-4.
The Spartans' victory was solidified in the fourth quarter, with many of their players beginning to contribute to the point total.
This was especially true for Goolsby, who earned seven points early on in the fourth. As his shot became hot, anticipation began to grow on the Battle bench whenthe team realized that Goolsby was only one point away from his 1,000th career point.
With just over two minutes in the fourth, Goolsby took it to the rim and layed it in for the exclamation mark to the win.
"Ever since freshman year, I've been waiting for this moment," Goolsby said. "It is really exciting to knock it off the bucket list."
Goolsby is described by his teammates and coaches as a leader on and off the court.
"He has meant so much to Battle basketball," Battle coach Ben Pallardy said. "He's just been a model student and model athlete. We are really glad to have him representing us."
Despite the special night for the senior, it was his team he was most proud of.
"We have a lot of great individual players," Goolsby said. "Playing together and trusting each other is what makes us so special."
Battle routinely has a number of players reaching double-digit scoring, and Saturday was no different. Tay Patrick, Ethan Wiley and McCubbin all notched more than 10 points in the game.
The game was a special moment for Pallardy, too. The Battle coach played at Ft. Zumwalt South in high school under the same Bulldogs coaching staff.
"I look up to all of those guys," Pallardy said. "They mean the world to me."
Pallardy will have the opportunity to come home as Battle takes on the Bulldogs in a rematch at Ft. Zumwalt South on Tuesday.
The Southern Boone Classic has been a measuring stick for just how much the Spartans have improved since the beginning of the season. The game against Kirksville showcased the depth of Battle's bench as well as their ability to play through adversity, while the opening contest against Boonville was a masterclass in defense.
"With us playing together as a unit," Goolsby said, "I think that we are one of the best teams in the state."