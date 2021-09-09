Hickman volleyball was swept at home Thursday night in a CMAC matchup against Helias.
The Kewpies (2-2) return to action at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in their home tournament.
Rock Bridge tops triangular with Helias and Capital City
Rock Bridge girls golf registered a team total of 150 to top its triangular against Helias and Capital City.
Leading the way amongst individual scores for the Bruins was Sienna Minor who scored a 33, followed by Tierney Baumstark with a 35, Josie Arms with a 39 and Maddie Deal with a 43.
The Bruins are back in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Kirksville against Centralia and Macon.
Tolton softball loses to Centralia
Tolton softball lost 3-2 to Centralia on the road. The game marked the second time in as many days that the Trailblazers have been walked-off in the seventh inning.
Abby Reed delivered the walk-off for Centralia, hitting a sacrifice fly that scored Autumn Hawkins from third base. Tarryn Vega homered and Harper Sontheimer went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk for Centralia.
Tolton (2-3) hosts Notre Dame for a doubleheader Saturday. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Battle falls to Hallsville
Battle volleyball lost 3-1 at Hallsville. The Spartans won the initial set but went to drop the next three.
Battle (0-3) is scheduled to play Saturday at the Hillcrest Tournament in Springfield. Tip off is set for noon.