Hickman boys basketball topped Smith-Cotton 61-37 Wednesday.
The Kewpies picked up their first Central Missouri Activities Conference win of the season.
Senior Henry Wilson led Hickman in points with 13.
The Kewpies face Raytown South at 4 a.m. Saturday in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena.
Battle wrestling fall to Smith-Cotton
Battle boys wrestling lost to Smith-Cotton 45-30.
The Spartans’ girls wrestling team was also defeated by the Tigers 36-30.
Both Battle boys and girls wrestling compete in the Wentzville Liberty Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Liberty.