Hickman boys basketball topped Smith-Cotton 61-37 Wednesday.

The Kewpies picked up their first Central Missouri Activities Conference win of the season.

Senior Henry Wilson led Hickman in points with 13.

The Kewpies face Raytown South at 4 a.m. Saturday in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena.

Battle wrestling fall to Smith-Cotton

Battle boys wrestling lost to Smith-Cotton 45-30.

The Spartans’ girls wrestling team was also defeated by the Tigers 36-30.

Both Battle boys and girls wrestling compete in the Wentzville Liberty Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Liberty.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • High school softball and Friday Night Fever newsletter. Reach me at cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

Recommended for you