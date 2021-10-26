Battle had a tall order to fill Monday night — shut down a Hickman offense that has been rolling all season. The Kewpies have averaged 3.7 goals per game this season and have only lost three times.
The Spartans (8-11) struggled to find an answer for the Hickman offense in a 5-0 loss.
Battle goalkeeper Payson Davenport was fighting all night, facing 22 shots and a Kewpies offense that never wanted to leave the box.
“It was a challenge tonight,” Battle coach Tracy Grant said. “We knew they would play at a pace and speed we’ve rarely seen. It’s a great test for districts coming up. Payton made some big saves tonight, and it definitely could’ve been a lot worse.”
The phrase, “the best defense is a good offense,” describes Hickman’s (17-3-1) strategy in the game and throughout the season.
Being dominant in front of Battle’s goal and in possession of the ball limited the Spartans to just five shots, only one of which was put on goal.
The loss is the sixth time this season the Spartans were unable to score, a worrying trend with districts in less than a week.
Regular contributors Kaden Fugate, Ismael Senga and Travis Peng were unable to find many opportunities as the team struggled to maintain possession.
Meanwhile for the Kewpies, this was the team’s ninth multi-goal shutout of the season with junior Leif Kammer leading the offense with a hat trick. Sophomore Caleb Keenoy and senior Ilhan Dervisevic also scored.
Hickman has consistently won big and has continued to remain aggressive throughout matches this season regardless of competition.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing a bunch of third graders,” Hickman coach Wil Ross said earlier in the year. “I expect us to be up 3-0 in the first five minutes.”
The win puts the Kewpies one away from matching the program’s highest win total in the past six years (18).
Both teams have one more match before the Class 4 District 6 tournament begins Saturday. Battle will host Warrenton at 5 p.m. Thursday. Hickman will host Hannibal at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.