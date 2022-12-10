Hickman girls basketball stayed unbeaten after defeating Marquette 69-51 Saturday in Chesterfield.

The Kewpies (5-0) next play in the Norm Stewart Classic against Lutheran St. Charles at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.

