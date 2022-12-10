Hickman girls basketball stayed unbeaten after defeating Marquette 69-51 Saturday in Chesterfield.
The Kewpies (5-0) next play in the Norm Stewart Classic against Lutheran St. Charles at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.
Hickman boys basketball lost to Link Year Prep 83-46 in the 48 Hours of Basketball in Springfield.
Hickman next faces Capital City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge boys basketball fell late to Belleville East 61-54 in the final game of the Edwardsville Shootout in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The Bruins (3-2) held a 31-27 lead going into the half, but a 22-point third quarter from the Lancers put them ahead 49-47 and they never looked back.
Rock Bridge hopes to get back in the win column against Peoria Notre Dame at the Norm Stewart Classic at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Battle boys basketball picked up its fourth straight win with a 59-44 victory over Ritenour at the Ramey Midwest Showdown Shootout in St. Louis.
Tate McCubbin and Ethan Wiley led the way for the Spartans with 19 points each. Vernell Holt Jr. scored 12 points.
Battle next faces Helias at 7 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson City.
Tolton wrestling earned its first team title at the Tower Grove Classic in St. Louis. The Trailblazers had 13 wrestlers medal, including seven individual champions.
Tolton next competes in a quad dual with Eldon, Tipton and Capital City at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Eldon.
Hickman girls wrestling had four wrestlers in the top 10 in the Rolla Dennis Noel Tournament in Rolla.
CeeJae Hart was the top finisher for the Kewpies, placing sixth in the 235-pound weight class. Natalie Armistead finished eighth in the 130 weight class, Aryanna Popp ninth in the 115 weight class and Lyla Eversole 10th in the 155 weight class.
Hickman girls wrestling next competes in the Clash in Eldon starting Friday in Eldon.
