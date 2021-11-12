In a season where Hickman boys soccer averaged nearly four goals a game (3.8), it's no surprise that one of its players was named offensive player of the year. The Kewpies (19-4-1) roster was loaded with senior talent and depth on offense this year, but the contributions of one player pushed this team toward offensive dominance.
Junior Leif Kammer was named the Central Missouri Activities Conference Offensive Player of the Year, recording 24 goals — nine of which were game winners — and nine assists.
"Any time you score 24 goals at the level we play, that's impressive," Hickman coach Wil Ross said. "He's a kid that flew under radar cause of our talented seniors. Having that talent around him helped, but he also allowed the others to be successful."
Kammer consistently found the back of net throughout the season, dissecting defenses through his awareness and ability to read defenses as opposed to raw athletic ability.
"He's not a kid who will blow you away with athleticism," Ross said. "That's not to say he isn't athletic, but he won't outmuscle you. He's so good at recognizing angles and just capitalizing on the defenses mistakes."
Hickman's offense may have drawn the spotlight for most of the season, but the efforts of the team's defense, especially in goal, made this team truly dangerous. Junior Eli Larsen, who was named CMAC Goalkeeper of the Year, was this Kewpie team's rock throughout the season.
"We talk a lot about our offense, we expected it was going to carry us," Ross said. "But having someone as good as Eli back there, you're still in it even when you can't score."
Recording 12 shutouts and allowing less than one goal a game all season (0.86), Larsen could be relied on when the team faced tougher opponents and teams that could shut down the team's high-powered attack.
"It's a luxury having someone like him," Ross said. "He's our security blanket."
The Kewpies had multiple players selected to the all-conference team as well. Senior Mohamed Lehmidi, as well as Kammer and Larsen, was selected to the first team, with seniors Lake Gott, Luke Telle, Ilhan Dervisevic and Kymani Scott selected to the second team.
Outside of Kammer and Larsen, these players will graduate in the spring along with the team's other six seniors, potentially setting the team up for a challenging season next year. Thankfully for the Kewpies, they'll still have two dominant players on both sides of the ball.
"When you can return your leading goal scorer and goalie of the year, you're set up for success right away," Ross said. "There will be growing pains but you hope that having an anchor on offense and defense can ease those growing pains."
Rock Bridge's Max Juengermann selected as CMAC Defensive Player of the Year
The runner ups in the Class 4 District 6 tournament relied on a stout defense and low-scoring games to get them as far as they did this season. Allowing just over one goal a game (1.1) the Bruins' defense was crucial to the team's success.
Leading the defense was junior center back Max Juengermann. An anchor both in the back and midfield, Juengermann continuously frustrated offenses with both his speed and size — 6-foot-2 — alleviating a lot of the pressure on his fellow defenders and goalkeeper.
Juengermann was selected to the all conference first team along with defender Zach Wu and forward Cooper Allen. Forward Andrew Copeland, defender Sam McCrary and goalkeeper Brendan Clark were selected to the second team.
Three Battle boys soccer players make the all conference team
While Battle's season was full of ups and downs, overall it was a very successful year. The Spartans (9-12) recorded the most wins in program history this year, thanks to the efforts of the team's senior class.
Forwards and seniors Ismael Senga, Kaden Fugate and senior defender Robert Lee were all selected to the all conference team, with Senga selected to the first team and Fugate and Lee to the second team.
On the defensive end, Lee was crucial in keeping the Spartans close in games all season, leading a group that recorded four shutouts. On offense, Senga and Fugate played critical roles in getting the group to nine wins this season and generating opportunities on offense. Dominant victories such as the Spartans' 7-1 victory over Moberly and 3-0 shutouts against Missouri Military Academy and Fatima were the result of Senga and Fugates' aggression.