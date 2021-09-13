Fort Zumwalt West defeated Hickman 3-2 on Monday.
The Kewpies outhit the Jaguars nine to seven and drew four more walks than their opponent, but they still couldn’t capitalize.
Hickman faces Battle at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home.
Rock Bridge softball suffers one-run loss
Rock Bridge’s comeback attempt fell short against Capital City , falling 6-5.
The Bruins scored one run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to cut their deficit to a single run, but a pop out ended the game with the bases loaded.
Junior Sophie Schupp and freshman Addie Morris both homered for Rock Bridge.
The Bruins travel to play Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tolton softball falls to Fatima
Tolton couldn’t overcome an early deficit in its 7-4 loss to Fatima.
The Trailblazers collected three more hits than the Comets, but they walked seven Fatima hitters and committed one more error.
Tolton faces St. Francis Borgia at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday on the road.
Battle softball scores double digits in road victory
Battle beat Camdenton 10-4 behind a seven-run sixth inning.
The Spartans tallied 17 hits throughout the game, getting three apiece from Lauren Martin and Aubrei Roland. Battle’s Brooke Nutter went four for five with three RBI and a run.
The Spartans play Hickman at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the road.
Blair Oaks volleyball sweeps Battle
Blair Oaks defeated Battle in three sets to zero, including a 25-6 beatdown in the opening set.
The Spartans’ next game will come against Helias at 8 p.m. on Wednesday on the road.
COMO public schools swim against Missouri Military Academy
Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle swam in their first dual meet Monday against Missouri Military Academy (MMA).
Rock Bridge Bruins’ Noah Robinson, Phillip Fritschi, Asher Kempf, and Ben Stephens won the 200 yard Medley Relay with a time of 2:22.58. Hickman Kewpies’ Scott Smale-Murillo, Luke Gardner, Josh Gephardt, and Talin Sapp (A relay) finished in 3rd place with a time of 2:25.81. Kewpies Wilson Eastman, Jihun Kim, Liam Coon, and Santiago Calle (B relay) placed 4th with a time of 2:31.21.
In the 200 IM, Bruins swimmer Noah Robinson finished 2nd with a time of 3:04.50.
Battle’s Graham Turner-Diaz won the 50 freestyle with a 28.88. Bruins’ Ben Stephens and Connor Marshall finished 2nd with a 29.00 and 4th with a 31.03 respectively. The Kewpies’ had some solid placements as well: Josh Gephardt, 3rd, Luke Gardner, 5th, Talon Sapp, 6th, Santiago Calle, 7th, Derek Jantz, 8th, Jihun Kim, 9th, Yonghyun Kim, 10th, and Wilson Eastman, 11th.
Turner-Diaz also won the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:18.52. Kewpies Liam Coon and Josh Gephardt got 2nd with a 1:19.20 and 3rd with a 1:20.67 respectively.
Asher Kempf of Rock Bridge won the 100 Freestyle with a time of 1:02.40. The Bruins had four other placements in the top 10 as well: Ben Stephens, 3rd, Noah Robinson, 4th, Parker Atkins, 6th, and Phillip Fritschi, 9th. Scott Smale-Murillo of Hickman got 2nd in the event with a time of 1.03:34. Three other Kewpies placed in the top ten: Liam Coon, 5th, Talon Sapp, 7th, and Santiago Calle, 8th.
The Kewpies A relay won the 200 Free Relay, and their B relay grabbed 3rd. Kewpie A relay swimmers Talon Sapp, Josh Gephardt, Liam Coon, and Luke Gardner swam a 2:05.07 and Kewpie B relay swimmers Yonghyun Kim, Jihun Kim, Derek Jantz, and Wilson Eastman swam a 2.24.68. The Bruins grabbed 2nd place with Ben Stephens, Parker Atkins, Phillip Fritschi, and Connor Marshall swimming a 2:08.57.
Smale-Murillo won the 100 Backstroke with a 1:08.24. Kewpies’ Derek Jantz and Wilson Eastman got 3rd with a 1:30.37 and 4th with a 1:32.19 respectively.