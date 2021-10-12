Hickman volleyball rallied after losing the first set, and won several close sets en route to defeating Eldon 3-1 on Tuesday.
“We had a slow start,” Hickman coach Greg Gunn said of the 25-17 first-set loss. “But we pulled it together.”
The following sets were incredibly tight with Hickman winning the second set 26-24 and the third set 25-20.
The Kewpies closed it out and won the final set 25-17.
Hickman’s will next face Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. This will be one of three regular season contests for the Kewpies before Districts.
Trailblazers sweep struggling Bishop DuBourg
Tolton volleyball defended its home court, sweeping Bishop DuBourg in straight sets in Columbia.
Bishop DuBourg scored double digits in just one of the three matches as the Trailblazers recorded wins of25-7, 25-9, 25-11.
“Kids came out ready to play,” Tolton coach Chris Viers said. “We didn’t let down. We stayed in the game the whole time.”
The Trailblazers remain at home for a matchup against Sacred Heart at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge beats Battle, captures win on senior night
Rock Bridge volleyball celebrated its senior night with a straight-sets victory against Battle.
Due to the occasion, the Bruins experimented with several lineups starring their seniors, Hannah Arneson, Emma Lea Benney, Claire Crites, Hanna Dunn, Madison Higginbotham, Madison Llewellyn, Emily Marcks, Clara Mayfield and Ketti Horton.
Battle played very competitively, losing each of the last two sets by a thin margin. The Bruins took the matchup with 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22 set wins.
“We know Rock Bridge is a great team, but we came into this game with the mindset to compete, stay consistent, and play well,” Battle junior Jordyn Butler said.
Battle will go on to play Smith Cotton at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while the Bruins will face off against Blair Oaks at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rock Bridge.
Hickman boys soccer game canceled
Hickman boys soccer’s game against Marshall, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled.
The Kewpies’ next game comes on the road against De Smet at 6 p.m. Thursday.