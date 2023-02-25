Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle all had wrestlers who finished in the top six in their respective weight classes Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister (150 pounds) finished off his impressive career with a third straight championship title, defeating Liberty’s Kolby McClain in the Class 4 title bout. McCallister, who is committed to Missouri, ends the season with a 49-0 record after his title-sealing 19-7 major-decision win.

