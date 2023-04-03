Standing next to the sixth green at Columbia Country Club on Monday, Hickman boys golf coach DJ Johnson leaned over to his friend and said, "Watch him."
Johnson was talking about Kewpies senior Blake Sykes' birdie putt on the par-3 sixth. From 15 feet, Sykes calmly stepped up and drained one of six birdies on the day.
Powered by those six birdies, Sykes shot 1-under 70 to tie his career-low score in a competitive round and take home medalist honors at the Columbia Classic.
"I liked how (the greens) were running today. And they might have been a little slower, but I liked the speed, personally," Sykes said. "I feel like I could just read every putt that I stepped over."
It wasn't always smooth sailing for Sykes on Monday, who struggled with his alignment in the beginning of his round.
"I definitely sprayed it at first a little bit, couldn't keep it under control," Sykes said. "(I) maybe hit two greens (in regulation) on my front nine, but I think I got it figured out and just started getting better."
Two strokes behind Sykes, Rock Bridge's Devin Reichard tied for third after shooting 72. Reichard hit 13 greens in regulation during his round, but he turned that into just one birdie, coming on the 17th.
"I mean this is honestly the expectation now for him is that when he doesn't have an A-game, it's still mid-to-low 70s," Rock Bridge coach Stuart Smith said. "I just can't wait to see what happens when I see him come up on the course and he's like, 'Stu, I had it today.'"
Reichard felt that it was his ability to lag putt that kept him near the top of the leaderboard despite a lack of birdies.
"I made a lot of three-and-a-half (and) four footers for par, which was good, because I could try to run in some of the longer putts because I knew I was making the shorter ones," Reichard said. "QUOTE."
"Those are the kind of putts you never want to have to hit," Reichard added. "They're just right outside that range where you can kind of walk up and kick it in, but I've worked a lot on that distance over the winter and especially yesterday because I knew I was struggling with them a little bit in the past week."
Rock Bridge finished fourth as a team, shooting 38-over 322. Joining Reichard as the scoring golfers for the Bruins were Jack Bower (77), Gaines Rooney (78) and Parker Quinn (95).
Rooney's 78 was the lowest competitive 18-hole score of his career.
"I definitely feel like recently I've kind of unlocked myself in terms of the mental game," Rooney said. "I think today I felt really comfortable around the course, and I think that kind of unlocked me to kind of relax a little bit and shoot a score that I'm proud of."
Before the round, Smith gave each Rock Bridge golfer a notecard with a message. Rooney's read, "Trust your game all day long." After the round, Smith, with a smile on his face, said, "I think he did."
Tolton finished seventh as a team and shot 348. Garrett McIntosh (74), Andrew Fallis (76), Jackson Smith (92) and Luke Robb (106) were the scoring golfers for the Trailblazers. Cayden Roark shot 83 but was disqualified for teeing off the wrong tee box the eighth hole. Roark's blunder was a 23-shot swing for Tolton.
On the back of Syke's 70, Hickman placed ninth as a team. Logan Jantz (89), Kingston Lovelady (93) and Oliver Jacober (100) joined Sykes as the scoring golfers for the Kewpies.
Battle was led by Graham Hoffman and Grant Hughes who both shot 83. Kellen Deppe (90) and Ethan Cooper (120) were the other two scorers for the Spartans.
DeSmet won the tournament, shooting 298.
Hickman and Battle next play Wednesday in a triangular match against Helias.
Rock Bridge's next event is a triangular against Helias and Jefferson City at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak Hills in Jefferson City.
Tolton next plays at 9 a.m. Thursday at Hail Ridge Golf Course in the Boonville Masters.