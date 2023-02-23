Mizzou Arena was full of emotion Thursday during the MSHSAA Class 1 girls wrestling and Class 2 boys wrestling tournaments.
"The best feeling in the world," Gavynn Carpenter of Hallsville said, minutes after winning the state championship in the 144-pound boys division in Class 2.
In the girls tournament, Callie Bergthold of Southern Boone took home the state title in the 115 weight class. Alexis Dunwiddie (130) and Breanne Gibbs (145) also won their respective weight classes. Gibbs' victory moved her undefeated streak to 47-0 over her career.
Other notable finishes include Halie Eaton (155) of Blair Oaks, who finished fourth, and Addy Pasley (190), who secured sixth place.
In overall team scores, Kearney won with 75.5 points. Brookfield was right on its tail in second with 75 points. Cassville finished third with 62 points.
In the boys tournament, Cole Blattner of Fulton capped off his undefeated season with a state title in the 106 weight class. Hallsville's Carpenter (144) secured a title finish of his own as well as St. Michael the Archangel's Sampson Stillwell (285) who won his second straight championship.
Blair Oaks had a string of notable performances during the tournament. Zach Rackers (165) and Brady Kerperin (215) finished second in their respective classes. Easton Demilia (120) and Whit Nichols (126) made it on the podium with fifth-place finishes.
In the 150 weight class, Hunter Jennings of Southern Boone finished third. Fulton's Elijah Brocksmith placed fifth in the 157 weight class. Moberly's Gage St. Clair finished in sixth in the 165 weight class.
Pleasant Hill won the tournament with a team score of 145.5 points. Mid-Buchanan finished second with 135.5, and Odessa secured third with 113.
The girls Class 2 and the boys Class 3 and 4 tournaments will begin their preliminary matches at 8 a.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.