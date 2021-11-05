Holt’s defense has been in the shadow of an explosive offense the whole season.
Friday night, it stepped into the spotlight, setting the tone for a dominant 48-12 win over Battle in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals. The defense forced four Spartan turnovers and sacked quarterback Justin Goolsby five times.
“We had a great week of practice,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “Our defense is nails. They have great speed and are getting better every week.”
Holt (10-0) got off to an explosive start offensively as well, led by quarterback Cooper Brown. He started the scoring by finding his favorite target, Jackson Smith, for a 24-yard touchdown. That was the 33rd touchdown throw of the year for the senior, breaking his own school record.
The touchdown pass sparked a nightmarish start for the Spartans.
Following a bad snap by Battle that resulted in a turnover, Brown went back to work. He connected with Colin Bunner on a 32-yard scoring strike. Brown finished the night with 178 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Following that touchdown, it was running back Kyle Wuebbeling's turn. The senior, who missed Week 9, scampered for 132 yards and two scores in the first half as Holt raced to a 35-0 lead before halftime.
The third quarter was more of the same, Wuebbeling added two more touchdowns as the lead swelled to 48 points. He finished with 226 yards rushing and four scores, bringing his season total to 15.
“They’ve been awesome for us all year and very consistent,” Place said of Brown and Wuebbeling. “Those two work great together in the backfield.”
Battle (5-5) finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter when Goolsby found Donovan Hicks from 9 yards out. The quarterback added a second touchdown pass to Livingston Coaty in the fourth quarter.
The loss marks the end of an up-and-down debut season for Battle coach Jonah Dubinski. Given that he took over in late July, winning a playoff game and finishing third in the Central Missouri Activities Conference is not a bad result.
“Successful teams are built from January till August,” Dubinski said. “You have to get in the weight room and work on speed and agility, which we didn’t have time for this year.”
With Goolsby returning, along with leading rushers Garrett Murray and Rickie Dunn, Dubinski is excited for what the Spartans can do in the future.
“We’re about to get the time to work," Dubinski said, "and I can’t wait for next year."