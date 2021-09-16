Coming off its first win of the season, Hickman looks to carry the momentum into a game against Battle.
Last week against Capital City, the Kewpies relied on Deon Weston to shoulder the load on offense, and he did, rushing for two touchdowns and 171 yards. Coach Cedric Alvis said to expect much of the same on offense, as the Kewpies’ plan is to get the ball out quickly in the passing game and pound the rock.
It wasn’t just the offense that stepped up big last week. Hickman’s defense held the Cavaliers’ running back, Ethan Wood, to fewer than 100 yards — an effort it looks to replicate against what should be a familiar offense.
“Offensively, they are very similar to Cap City,” Alvis said. “Coach Dubinski was their offensive coordinator before he was the head coach at Battle, so a lot of the same schemes.”
Although the schemes may be the same, Rickie Dunn, junior running back for the Spartans, provides a different challenge than Woods did.
“It is just a different running style. Ethan is a very physical back but doesn’t have the same speed,” Alvis said. “Rickie isn’t as tall but weighs more and has the breakaway speed. We are going to have to get to that guy as early as we can.”
If the Kewpies want to start a win streak, they must play a cleaner game than last week, which saw four fumbles and a plethora of special teams errors.
“We have been just focusing on ourselves,” Alvis said. “How can we improve, continue to make plays and do the things that we were able to do last week to be successful?”
Battle is coming into the game off a 35-22 loss against Helias. This will only be its third game of the season, as it had a game canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.