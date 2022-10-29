Marceline beat Sherwood in the MSHSAA Class 2 state championship for the second straight year, this time in comeback fashion to win 3-2 on Saturday.
Through the first five innings, it looked like Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs had the Tigers’ bats locked up, allowing just two hits and striking out 10.
Marceline pitcher Cassi Rodgers was right with Diggs, but the Marksmen broke through in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Adie Weil.
The Tigers responded in the sixth inning with a two-out single from Emmy Smithhisler to tie the game.
The tie didn’t last long, with Sherwood taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame, this time with a single from Rebekah Riffle.
With the Marksmen just three outs away from the title and getting revenge on Marceline for last year, two errors helped the Tigers mount a comeback in the seventh.
After Finley Watson singled, Lucy Moseley scored from first on a throwing error by the right fielder. Two batters later, Watson scored on an error by the second baseman to give Marceline the lead.
Rodgers gave Sherwood no chance to respond, throwing a 1-2-3 inning to cap it off.
Marceline beat Eugene 7-1 on Friday to advance to the state championship.
A three-run fifth inning for Marceline broke a 1-all tie. Two of the runs came on a home run from senior Ella Lowe. Junior Ava Thornburg padded the lead with a home run in the seventh inning.
Helias softball falls in state championship
Kearney won its second MSHSAA Class 4 state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias 14-9 on Friday in Springfield.
The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.
After Helias got one run back, Elysia Hand doubled Kearney’s lead with a grand slam in the fifth off of Molly Berkey to make it 10-2.
The Crusaders did everything in their power to get back into the game, scoring two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to make it 10-8. Karoline Klebba highlighted the offense, going 3-for-4 with two triples.
The Bulldogs put the game away in the seventh inning. Hand hit her second home run of the game, a three-run shot. Mackenzie Herndon put one over the wall two pitches later to make it 14-8.
Hand went 2-for-3 with eight RBI.
Helias finished its season 28-7.
Russellville finishes third in Class 2
Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs went seven scoreless innings to hand Russellville a 1-0 loss in the other Class 2 state semifinal matchup Friday.
As expected, it was a pitcher’s duel between Diggs and Campbell Backues. Both allowed just four hits in seven innings pitched. Diggs finished with 12 strikeouts.
A quick strike from the Marksmen in the sixth inning was the difference. A leadoff double from Rebekah Riffle followed by an RBI single from Kinna Kelso broke the scoreless tie.
Russellville (24-8) got runners in scoring position several times throughout the game, but Diggs forced a pop out or a strikeout for the third out of each inning.
In the third-place game against Show-Me Conference rival Eugene, Russellville was able to bounce back with an 11-4 win.
A two-run double from Karleigh Grayson gave Russellville a 2-0 lead in the second inning. In the fourth, Cali Coombs hit a three-run shot to center field to make it 5-0.
The Eagles cut the lead to three with a two-out rally in the fifth inning, but the Russellville offense wasn’t done yet, scoring three more in the sixth inning to make it 8-2.
Russellville did the same in the seventh inning — with a double from Grayson and a single from Audra Whittle — to extend the lead.
Grayson and Coombs each had 3 RBI.
Backues had her second complete game of the day, allowing ten hits and four runs to the Eagles.
Salisbury falls short in Class 1 semifinals
Salisbury’s comeback efforts fell short against Polo, losing 6-5 in the Class 1 state semifinals Friday.
Polo (26-0) was all over pitcher Jaden Howard in the first four innings en route to a 6-0 lead.
Salisbury rallied in the fifth inning with six straight hits to make it a one-run game. The rally included RBI from Ayla King, Kathryn Kottman and Addilyn Wales.
Polo’s pitcher Hanna Vaught stayed in the game after the fifth, and it proved to be the right decision. The Panthers didn’t have a hit in the final two innings.
Salisbury had a chance in the seventh with runners on the corners because of two errors, but Vaught struck out Wales to end it.
In the third-place game, Salisbury lost to Marion C. Early 8-1.
Rock Bridge girls cross country captures district title
Led by Carolyn Ford and Mae Walker, Rock Bridge girls cross country won the Class 5 District 3 championship Saturday in Chesterfield.
Three Bruins finished in the top 10 — and six in the top 20 — in the 5,000 meter run finals. Ford finished first in 18 minutes, 39.01 seconds. Walker finished in 19:27.23. Rock Bridge finished with 38 points, leaving a massive gap between it and second-place Francis Howell Central at 113.
Hickman placed 10th with 248 points. Kewpies sophomore Ellie Eastman finished 11th in 20:40.85.
Battle finished placed 14th, totaling 417 points.
Tolton boys, girls cross country each win district titles
With three runners finishing in the top eight of the 5,000 meter run, Tolton girls cross country won the Class 4 District 3 title Saturday in Chesterfield. The Trailblazers finished in first with 49 points.
Elyse Wilmes finished third in 19:34.10 to lead Tolton. Madison Taylor, Makaylin Viet and Olivia Andrews finished fourth, fifth and eighth, respectively.
Tolton boys cross country won the Class 3 District 3 championship in Fulton. The Trailblazers finished with 49 points.
Trailblazers senior Quentin Hermann placed fourth in the boys 5,000 meter run, finishing in 16:59.10. Tolton junior Owen Hartline finished in 17:12.70, good for sixth.
Southern Boone senior Connor Burns finished first in 16:19.20. Southern Boone boys finished fifth as a team.
Southern Boone girls placed fourth, with Alexandra Volkart finishing first in 18:53.80.
Bruins boys soccer advances to district semifinals
Rock Bridge boys soccer crushed Truman 8-0 in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament quarterfinals Saturday, advancing to play Blue Springs South in the semifinal round.
The two teams will face off at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Springs.
Spartans boys soccer’s season concludes
Battle boys soccer lost 8-0 to Blue Springs South in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament opener Saturday, ending its 2022 campaign.
The Spartans finished the season 11-9-2.
Eldon volleyball clinches state semifinal berth
Eldon volleyball beat Seneca three sets to one in the Class 3 state quarterfinals Saturday, advancing to the semfinal round.
The Mustangs will square off against Blair Oaks at 12 p.m. Thursday in Cape Girardeau for a chance to punch their ticket to the championship match.
Kewps advance to district semifinals
Hickman boys soccer beat Smith-Cotton 2-0 in the Class 4 District 7 tournament Saturday in Blue Springs.
The Kewpies will move on to play Blue Springs in the semifinal round at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Blue Springs.
Hermann advances to semifinals
Hermann volleyball beat Stover in straight sets in the Class 2 quarterfinal round (25-14, 25-11, 25-11) Saturday, advancing to the state semifinals.
Hermann will play Strafford at 6 p.m. Friday in Cape Girardeau for a chance at state championship berth.
Blair Oaks advances to Class 3 semifinal
Blair Oaks volleyball handled business against Lutheran St. Charles on Saturday, winning in straight sets and punching its ticket to the Class 3 semifinal round against Eldon.
The Falcons and Mustangs will play for state championship berth at 12 p.m. Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
Helias volleyball season ends in nail-biting fashion
Helias volleyball fell to Webb City in five sets in the Class 5 quartefinal Saturday in Webb City, ending the Crusaders season.
The Cardinals will play Incarnate Word Academy in the seminfal round at 2 p.m. Friday in Cape Girardeau.