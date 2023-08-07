New Battle football coach Matthew Herman, center, talks a group of quarterbacks through how to properly carry the ball after the snap Monday at Battle High School. Herman, a Hickman alum, was part of the coaching staff at Battle before moving to Hawaii to coach for two years.
Nathan Misslin, right, tries to pull the football out of Alex Fernandez’s grip while Tucker Mullins, back, uses a rope to pull the ball backwards Monday at Battle High School. The practice began with warmups and then proceeded into individual drills before the team split off into defense, offense and quarterback groups.
Tucker Mullins jumps to make a catch during receiving drills Monday at Battle High School. Players practiced catching the ball close to the ground and high up in the air to get back in the groove of handling the ball.
The Battle football team huddles up at the beginning of its first day of practice Monday at Battle High School. The Spartans went 3-8 last season and hope the hiring of new coach Matthew Herman will turn the tides this year.
New Battle football coach Matthew Herman, center, talks a group of quarterbacks through how to properly carry the ball after the snap Monday at Battle High School. Herman, a Hickman alum, was part of the coaching staff at Battle before moving to Hawaii to coach for two years.
Nathan Misslin, right, tries to pull the football out of Alex Fernandez’s grip while Tucker Mullins, back, uses a rope to pull the ball backwards Monday at Battle High School. The practice began with warmups and then proceeded into individual drills before the team split off into defense, offense and quarterback groups.
Tucker Mullins jumps to make a catch during receiving drills Monday at Battle High School. Players practiced catching the ball close to the ground and high up in the air to get back in the groove of handling the ball.
The Battle football team huddles up at the beginning of its first day of practice Monday at Battle High School. The Spartans went 3-8 last season and hope the hiring of new coach Matthew Herman will turn the tides this year.