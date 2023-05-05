Battle girls soccer senior Maliyah Miller etched her name into the record books Friday. 

Miller scored a hat trick in a 3-2 victory over Wright City, bringing her season goals total to 35, a new program record. The senior has scored over 70% of Battle's goals this season despite facing constant double teams from opponents.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.