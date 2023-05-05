Battle girls soccer senior Maliyah Miller etched her name into the record books Friday.
Miller scored a hat trick in a 3-2 victory over Wright City, bringing her season goals total to 35, a new program record. The senior has scored over 70% of Battle's goals this season despite facing constant double teams from opponents.
Her offensive performance has guided an undermanned Battle program to eight victories, the same total it achieved all of last season. The last time the Spartans won more than 10 games was in the 2017-18 season.
Battle has an opportunity to reach that mark with three regular season games remaining before district tournament play begins.
Miller, who continues to be the knight in shining armor, will have a chance to add to history books at 10 a.m. Saturday against Canton in Canton.
Tolton rumbles to bounce-back win
Tolton baseball responded to a loss against Hickman on Thursday with a resounding 19-7 victory on the road against Elsberry on Friday.
The Trailblazers challenged a reeling Elsberry team that entered on a four-game losing skid, its longest losing streak of the season.
Cam Lee finished 3-of-5 with a double, while Justus Martin added a hit as well. Lee combined with Luke McBee on the mound, allowing seven total hits and striking out four.
Tolton faced Elsberry for the first time since the Trailblazers knocked the hosts out of the Class 3 state tournament last season, and they improved to 3-1 in the all-time series.
After scoring its most runs in a game all season, Tolton is set to have a slight break in its schedule. The Trailblazers' next contest will feature a battle against Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge's win streak comes to an end
Carrying a four-game winning streak into St. Louis, Rock Bridge girls soccer suffered a 5-1 loss to Cor Jesu.
Ella Hendershott scored the lone goal for the Bruins. Rock Bridge entered having outscored opponents 10-4 during its longest winning streak of the season.
The Bruins have two games remaining before the postseason begins, the first of which will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at home against Rolla in Columbia. They also close their season at home with a matchup against Nixa at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge, Battle shine at Hillsboro Invitational
Over 20 boys and girls track teams, including Rock Bridge and Battle, journeyed to Hillsboro to compete in the Hillsboro Invitational on Friday, and the Columbia schools showed out.
Rock Bridge placed first among all girls teams and second on the boys side, scoring 123 and 86.50 points, respectively.
Battle also left its mark on the competition with a second-place finish for the girls and a fifth-place finish for the boys .
Hillsboro, the host school, finished atop the boys track and field podium with 103 points. Poplar Bluff finished fourth and third on the girls and boys sides, respectively.
The Bruins featured 12 first-place finishes among both sides. The Bruins' standouts were Grace Parsons, the girls champion in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and Lauren Miller, the girls 400 race winner.
Rock Bridge also won both sides of the triple jump as Sunday Crane won the girls side and Harrison Heckling replicated the feat for the boys. The Bruins' 4x200 and 4x400 girls relay teams won first as well.
Battle featured first-place finishes in the girls 4x100 relay and in the boys 110 hurdles as Samson Ojo picked up the win. Ojo finished second in the 300 hurdles. The Spartans had five second-place finishes.
Rock Bridge track will begin the Class 5 District 4 tournament alongside Battle on May 13 at Blue Springs South.
Rock Bridge, Tolton crack top three of Cinco de Mayo tourney
Competing in the Cinco de Mayo Tournament at Lake of the Woods, Rock Bridge and Tolton boys golf flashed their skill with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.
Hickman and Battle also competed in the three-part event, which included an alternate shot competition, scramble and best ball. The Kewpies finished fifth, while Battle finished 11th.
Rockhurst, the winners of the best ball event, took home first-place overall with a 218. Rock Bridge tallied a 232, while Tolton came away with a 236.
The Bruins won the scramble event, while the Kewpies won the alternate shot competition en route to finishing with a 238.
Battle's best finish was an eighth-place mark in the alternate shot competition.
Tolton begins the Class 3 District 2 tournament Monday in Ashland, while Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge will compete in the Class 5 District 2 tournament on Monday in Chesterfield.
Tolton track competes in Last Chance meet
Aiming to close the regular season on a high note, Tolton boys and girls track competed in the Last Chance meet in Jefferson City on Friday.
The Trailblazers did not earn any points on the girls side, while the boys finished in fifth with two points. Helias won on both the boys and girls sides with 127 and 103 points, respectively.
Tolton's only team points came via Isaac Royal's fourth-place finish in the 3200 and John Glaude's fourth-place mark in the 800.
Jefferson City placed second in both events, while Eldon placed third for the girls and Capital City placed third for the boys.
The Trailblazers had little representation among their teams because the girls will compete in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament in Mokane beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Tolton's boys will compete in the Class 3 District 4 tournament on May 13.