This was supposed to be Gerry Marteen Jr.’s year.
After a junior season that saw him accumulate more than 2,500 all-purpose yards and individual honors including all-state, the running back was expected to help Battle make another deep playoff run in 2021.
“I had high expectations for our team coming into this year,” Marteen said. “We had a lot of sophomores and juniors returning that I was really excited to play with.”
The universe would not have it that way. A torn ACL 10 days before the season began cut short his high school career.
“The injury itself was devastating,” he said. “Not being able to play my last season with my brothers is what had me down the most though.”
While the injury was devastating to Marteen and the roster, it gave the opportunity for others to step up. Juniors Rickie Dunn and Garrett Murray have given the Spartans a thunder-and-lightning combination in the wake of Marteen’s injury.
Dunn, who also plays linebacker, has found himself getting most of the goal-line work. The two-way star leads the backs with seven rushing touchdowns while adding two more on the defensive side of the ball. The junior has taken the chance Marteen’s injury gave him to improve as a runner.
“I have become a much more patient runner,” Dunn said. “Getting the extra reps has allowed me to learn how to open up my hips to make a move and make a guy miss.”
Murray has toted the rock more than anyone for the Spartans. The junior started the season slowly but began to establish himself when Dunn missed multiple games due to injury. The improvement culminated in a 243-yard performance against Jefferson City, a single-game season high for Battle. Murray credits the improvement in his game to the extra repetitions in games.
“I’ve gotten to see how much faster the pace of a game is than practice,” Murray said in a text message. “I have started to read the holes in the defense much better.”
Coach Jonah Dubinski has called Murray’s development “huge” for the Spartans. Dubinski also praised Murray’s work in stepping up for the team when it needed him most.
“Garrett Murray has really been the guy who’s led the way since Gerry got hurt,” Dubinski said.
While Marteen has not been able to help Battle on the field, his presence in the locker room and in practice has been undeniable. Dunn credited the senior for the strides that the running back room has made this fall.
“Gerry has really stepped up as a person,” Dunn said. “Whenever the RB coach is not there, he’s right there having us do drills and showing us how we can improve our game with stiff-arms and setting up defenders.
“He’s been a really big help.”
The injured senior knows that’s the best way to assist his team.
“Helping and leading the running back group has been the biggest thing for me,” Marteen. “I want to help the seniors become better leaders and try to keep everyone up when they’re down.”
Recently, a fourth running back has stepped into the mix. Tay Patrick started the season as a receiver, but a dire situation forced him into the backfield. With Dunn and Murray banged up against Wentzville in Battle’s playoff opener, Patrick showed up in a big way. The junior ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, propelling Battle to the second round of the playoffs.
Dubinski thinks he has a real future at the position.
“Tay has been a guy that’s been coming along this season,” Dubinski said. “He’s a guy who has bounced around at different positions, but I think he’s found a real sticking point at running back.”
The three backs, along with the rest of the Spartans, will need to be at the top of their game this week. They take on District 4 No. 1 seed Holt, which is 9-0 and ranked third in Class 5 by the Missouri Media Poll.
Holt presents a balanced attack that has devastated opponents all season. Quarterback Cooper Brown leads an offense that has averaged 48 points. He’s thrown for more than 2,000 yards with 32 touchdown passes while completing a remarkable 74% of his passes.
The defense is just as imposing. Holt only gives up 12 points a game and has shut out two of its opponents. Caden Duke, Isaiah Slaughter and Garett Conley lead the ballhawking secondary with three interceptions apiece.
Dubinski knows the challenges facing his team but believes Battle is up for it.
“I’ve seen us at our best, and I believe at our best we can compete with anybody,” he said. “We control our own destiny.”