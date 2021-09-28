Brooke Nutter has been on a roll on the mound this season, and today it was Jefferson City which was tasked with figuring her out. They ultimately couldn’t. Nutter pitched a shutout, and Battle took home a 4-0 win.
Entering Tuesday, Nutter had thrown two five-inning no-hitters in her last four starts. To start Tuesday’s game, the senior retired the first 11 batters she faced.
“I feel like I’m in a groove, and my defense helps me a lot,” Nutter said. “Knowing they have my back is something you just can’t replace.”
Nutter struck out six batters, leaving 15 outs to her defense. They delivered throughout the night, consistently making plays to keep Jefferson City off the bases. In the top of the fourth inning, after a Jays hitter reached base for the first time all game, Spartans catcher Kinleigh Kite caught the runner stealing second base, ending the inning.
Nutter allowed four hits and no walks over her seven shutout innings.
While there was plenty for Battle coach Joe Henderson to be happy about defensively, the Spartans’ offense was not as sharp.
“We were not hitting the ball,” Henderson said. “Our hitting approaches were poor, so we gotta bunt. And that killed them.”
Those bunts came early and often for Battle in the third inning. Lauren Martin began the inning with a bunt out. Brooklynn Spillman then singled after attempting a bunt earlier in the at-bat. Next, Lilly Harrison reached on a bunt, giving the Spartans their second base runner of the game.
The change in offensive approach paid off for Battle. Later in the third inning, Abby Schlude smacked a single into center field to drive in Spillman and Harrison.
The Spartans added two insurance runs in the sixth inning on a single from Nutter.
Battle is now 10-2 in its past 12 games.
“If I was having any more fun you’d have to put me in jail,” Henderson said.