Few players have been more impactful on Battle girls basketball than senior guard Kaelyn Johnson.
When you take a look at the Spartans’ record books, Johnson’s impact speaks for itself.
In her Feb. 17 game against Hickman, Johnson became Battle’s all-time leading scorer with 1,091 points in her career. She added the accolade to a long list of school records, including most career 3-pointers made and most points scored in a season.
Despite all the personal accolades Johnson has received, Battle coach Dustyn Yung says she has been focused on the team since before the day he arrived.
“When I first got the job, I texted her and asked, ‘What are your goals?’” Yung said. “She said that she wanted to turn Battle into a winning program.”
Though Battle advanced to the state quarterfinals in its first season, it had still yet to complete a winning season when Yung was announced as head coach in June 2021.
Johnson and the Spartans finished the next season 14-12. Yung credits a large part of that team’s success to Johnson’s consistency.
“She has not missed a single practice or team meeting,” Yung said. “She shows up and locks in every single day to do what we need to get better.”
After earning All-District, Second Team All-Conference and a myriad of all-tournament awards in 2022, Johnson returned as a more confident leader.
“She is the kind of leader that leads by example,” Yung said. “But this year, she has taken on a more vocal role when she needs to.”
Johnson and the Spartans have already surpassed the record number of single-season wins set last season, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.
Johnson believes their chemistry has played a big role in the program’s revitalized success.
“Everyone was in their own little circle the first two years,” Johnson said. “No one was 100 percent there for each other.”
According to Johnson, everyone has become friends outside of basketball over the past two years.
“We are all a bunch of goofballs,” Johnson said. “On the bus ride home from the Fort Zumwalt North championship game, we were all singing songs with the speakers up.”
The off-the-court friendshipshave resulted in a more energetic team with better communication skills.
“Sometimes, I’ll just be watching film and I’ll see her and a teammate doing a dance together,” Yung said. “She’s just a joy to be around on a daily basis.”
Outside of the team’s antics, Yung says Johnson is best characterized by her determination on and off the court.
“She is going to have a lot of success in her life,” Yung said.
Since Johnson was little, she had two goals in life: to play basketball in college like her mom and to become an elementary school teacher. Her determination has put her on the path to accomplish both of those goals. She committed to Columbia College last September to play basketball and study education.
Her path to become an elementary school teacher started in her third grade classroom where she adored her teacher, Becky Bond.
“Ms. Bond was like a second mom for me,” Johnson said. “She helped me become confident in school and made me want to learn.”
Johnson’s passion for elementary school students shines in her work with Battle Buddies.
The partnership through the Advancement Via Individual Determination program pairs high schoolers with students at Battle Elementary School to serve as mentors.
“I want to help kids,” Johnson said. “I want to be their Ms. Bond.”
Before she heads to Columbia College, Johnson has her eyes set on the state championship. That playoff push begins against Blue Springs South at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Battle in the Class 6 District 7 quarterfinals.
The game is a rematch of the 2022 district semifinals. Battle suffered a 56-24 loss in that contest, ending the Spartans‘ season.
Battle is looking for revenge this season on the path to achieving Johnson’s goal.
“I want to go to state,” Johnson said. “I want to finish my senior year off with a championship.”