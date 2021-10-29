Tay Patrick started the 2021 season as a wide receiver.
With Battle’s running back depth stretched to its limits, a move to the backfield was necessary.
Patrick responded in a huge way. His 25 carries for 213 yards were a huge part of a 43-18 Battle victory Friday over Wentzville Libertyin the first round of the Class 5 District 4 playoffs.
“I had to step up in practice this week because GM(Garrett Murray) has been hurtin’,” he said. “Then Rickie (Dunn) got hurt and I knew I was going to have to be a leader for this team.”
Battle coach Jonah Dubinski was happy all the work Patrick was putting in finally paid off.
“Tay came out and ran the ball really hard,” he said. “The effort, focus and buy-in he had this week came together and paid off.”
The tone-setter for the Spartans was their defense. It had struggled in the past two weeks but was impressive to start the game. Liberty’s first two possessions resulted in a crucial goal-line stand and a forced fumble.
“(The defense) practiced physically all week and it showed up on Friday night,” Dubinksi said. “It was awesome to see, and that’s how it has to be every single week.”
Offensively, the first half was all about running the ball for the Spartans. Rickie Dunn got the scoring started as he scored from 4 yards out. The success continued as quarterback Justin Goolsby found the end zone on a 7-yard run, giving Battle a 15-0 lead at halftime. Battle ran for 204 yards in the first half.
Dunn had 70 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury. Junior running back Garrett Murray also left the game injured.
Liberty’s offense got going on the first drive of the second half. Quarterback Reece Davidson found Alex Fillner to cut the Spartans' lead to nine. That's as close as the Eagles (3-7) got to Battle. Fillner caught four passes for 164 yards and the touchdown.
After a slow start, Goolsby finally got into a rhythm in the third quarter. He found Livingston Coaty twice for touchdowns that put the game out of reach. Goolsby finished the night with 182 total yards and three touchdowns.
Patrick found the end zone with his last carry of the night from 7 yards out in the fourth quarter. It was his last action of the night as Battle pulled its starters with six minutes remaining.
Battle (5-4) will next face No. 1 Holt in Wentzville. Holt comes into the game with a 9-0 record that includes a win over Class 6 contender Howell. Dubinski knows his team will have to “bring their best”.
“We are going to have to enforce stops and score on 80% of our drives,” he said. “They have a really good football team down there.”