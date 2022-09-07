The Tolton girls golf team built on an already strong season Wednesday by claiming the team title at the Helias Invitational.
The Trailblazers posted a score of 39-over 327 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield, eight strokes clear of second-place Francis Howell.
Tolton’s Audrey Rischer used a 3-under 33 on the front nine to take home individual medalist honors, finishing with a 2-under-par 70. Rischer shot a state-record 12-under 60 at Meadow Lake Aces last season.
Tolton’s Katy Ryan finished third with a 79. Katelyn Ankenmen (88) and Savanna Hazelrigg (90) provided the other counting scores for the Trailblazers.
Rock Bridge finished fifth with a team score of 382. The Bruins were led by Tierney Baumstark who finished runner-up to Rischer with a 73. Emma Baumstark (99), Mackenzie Rogers (104) and Hayden Homann (106) had the other counting scores for Rock Bridge.
Hickman posted a team score of 419 and finished 11th. The Kewpies were led by Maggie Alexander and Elly Ross, who shot 90 and 93, respectively. Anna Vessell (114) and Sarah Won (122) rounded out Hickman’s counting scores.
Battle’s lone golfer at the tournament, Avery Haner, shot a 126.
Kewpies still unbeaten
Hickman girls tennis remained undefeated after beating Marshall 8-1 at home.
Hickman looks to add to its 6-0 record at the Helias Invitational on Monday, while Marshall is scheduled to host Boonville on Thursday.
Bruins cruise in Jeff City
Rock Bridge girls tennis dominated its road matchup with Capital City, winning 9-0 to make the Bruins 6-1 on the season.
The Bruins will compete in the Columbia Duals on Friday and Saturday, while Capital City travels to play Battle at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Tolton victorious in St. Louis
Tolton girls tennis traveled to Notre Dame of St. Louis and earned a 7-2 win.
The Trailblazers (4-2) host Osage at 4 p.m. Friday at Cosmo Park in Columbia.
Battle softball comes back to beat Rolla
After falling down four runs early, the Battle softball’s offense stormed back to win 13-8 on the road.
Rolla got to Spartans pitcher Ainsley Stubbs in the second inning with four runs.
Battle answered back with three runs in the third, two coming on a Lauren Martin double.
After tying the game in the fifth, Konnor Kite doubled to bring in two more, making it 6-4 Battle. Kite finished 2-for-4 at the plate.
Battle made it 9-4 in the sixth, but Rolla made it a one-run game on an RBI single from Taylor Bleckman. Center fielder Chelsea Gleba threw out what would have been the game-tying runner to preserve Battle’s lead.
The Spartans added four more runs in the seventh to give themselves breathing room and cap a 15-hit performance.
None of the eight runs Rolla earned were earned against Stubbs, who pitched a complete game.
The Spartans improved to 4-8 with the win.