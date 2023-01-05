Battle girls basketball guard Tayla Robinson tied the game late in the fourth quarter, before putting Battle ahead for good in the final seconds as the Spartans beat Capital City 48-46 on Thursday in Jefferson City.

Robinson sunk a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left to tie the contest between the two Central Missouri Activities Conference foes at 46. Later, with one second remaining and the game still tied, Robinson converted two free throws to secure the win.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

Recommended for you