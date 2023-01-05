Battle girls basketball guard Tayla Robinson tied the game late in the fourth quarter, before putting Battle ahead for good in the final seconds as the Spartans beat Capital City 48-46 on Thursday in Jefferson City.
Robinson sunk a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left to tie the contest between the two Central Missouri Activities Conference foes at 46. Later, with one second remaining and the game still tied, Robinson converted two free throws to secure the win.
Robinson finished with 23 points, KJ Johnson had 11 and Maliyah Miller added 10.
Battle (10-2, 2-0) next begins play in the California Tournament on Monday in California, Missouri.
Spartans boys hoops cruise past Capital City
Battle boys basketball beat Capital City 79-63 in Jefferson City.
The Spartans improved to 5-5 overall and 2-1 against CMAC opponents with the win.
Battle next participates in the Rotating 8 Tournament starting Monday in St. Louis.
Tolton girls basketball routed by Lutheran St. Charles
Tolton girls basketball dropped a home game against Lutheran St. Charles, falling 83-16.
The Trailblazers faced a 23-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter and trailed 43-10 at half.
Tolton next faces Rosati-Kain on Monday in St. Louis.