Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Parkway West Dale Shepherd Invitational, beating 15 other teams.
Out of 110 individual runners, five Bruins placed in the top 12. Andrew Hauser recorded the fastest time in the invitational at 15:56.50.
Rock Bridge girls cross country was also successful, finishing second out of 14 teams.
Bruins junior Carolyn Ford registered the fastest time out of 101 runners, finishing in 18:47.97.
Tolton boys, girls cross country have varying results in Frank Schultz Invitational
Tolton boys cross country finished eighth out of 14 teams in the Frank Schultz Invitational.
Trailblazers John Glaude and Owen Hartline both placed in the top 24.
Tolton girls cross country placed second out of five teams, finishing behind Eureka.
Madison Taylor was the top runner for the Trailblazers with a time of 20:32.10 — a 6:37 pace — ranking third.
Tolton girls tennis individual tournament postponed
The Class 1 District 9 girls individual tennis tournament, which Tolton was scheduled to compete in, was postponed due to rain.
The event has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at Helias.
Hickman boys, girls cross country compete in Laker Invitational
Led by two upperclassmen, Hickman boys cross country placed third out of 29 teams in the Laker Invitational.
Junior Evan Hughes and senior Will Cherrington placed sixth and 14th, respectively.
Hickman girls cross country ranked 11th out of 25 team, with an average pace of 22:21.19.
Freshman Ellie Eastman recorded the fastest time for the Kewpies at 20:45.22.
Hickman, Tolton softball fall in last day of Kewpie Classic
Tolton dropped both its games on the final day of the Kewpie Classic.
In their first game, the Trailblazers lost 12-4 to St. Joseph Central. Tolton was shut out in its second game, losing 4-0 to Bowling Green.
Hickman had mixed results, beating Poplar Bluff 4-1 but losing 14-1 to Lee’s Summit West, which went on to win the tournament.
Sydney Copeland led the Kewpies with three hits on the day, and Elise Kendrick homered in their win over the Mules.
Hickman plays on the road against Blair Oaks at 5 p.m. Monday. The Trailblazers host Capital City at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Battle softball finishes strong in Springfield Tournament
Battle beat Branson 8-4 in its lone game on the second and final day of the Springfield Tournament.
The Spartans got out to an early lead, going up 4-0 after the top of the second inning.
Brooke Nutter hit a solo home run, and Chelsea Gleba and Lilly Harrison had two hits each.
Battle’s next game comes on the road against Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tolton boys soccer game canceled
The Tolton boys soccer game against St. Dominic, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, was canceled.