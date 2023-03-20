After Monday's nine-hole quadrangular match between Rock Bridge, Helias, Hickman and Missouri Military Academy, the Bruins and the Crusaders were tied at 158. Rock Bridge was given the victory based on a tiebreaker of each team's fifth score.
Jack Bower led the Bruins, shooting 1-over 36 to take medalist honors. Gaines Rooney shot 38, his career low in a nine-hole match.
Devin Reichard shot 40, and Parker Quinn and Will Hague each shot 44. Hague's 44 edged Helias' fifth score of 45 for the tiebreaker.
Rock Bridge returns to the course at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a quadrangular match with Tolton, Battle and Smith-Cotton at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Tolton opens season with second-place finish
Tolton boys golf shot 62-over 346 to finish in second place in the Tolton Invitational at Columbia Country Club. St. Dominic won the tournament with a team score of 318.
Andrew Fallis led the way for the Trailblazers, shooting 7-over 78, and Garrett McIntosh shot 80.
Jackson Smith and Cayden Roark were Tolton's two other scorers; both shot 94. Luke Robb, Tolton's fifth golfer, shot 105.
The Trailblazers next compete in a quadrangular match against Rock Bridge, Battle and Smith-Cotton at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Spartans baseball sputters in tournament
Battle baseball lost both its games in the Troy Buchanan Classic in St. Charles. The Spartans fell 15-3 against Liberty and 13-1 against Christian Brothers Academy.
Battle continues play in the classic when it hosts Lutheran St. Charles at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Bruins down Ozark in penalty kicks
Rock Bridge girls soccer beat Ozark in penalty kicks in Ozark.
Madeline Malone, Madison Hendershott, Lily Patterson and Noël Wheeler all netted goals.
The Bruins next face Battle at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the road.