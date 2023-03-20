Rock Bridge sophomore Braden Grathwohl hits his golf ball from the bunker

Rock Bridge sophomore Braden Grathwohl hits his golf ball from the bunker Monday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia. Rock Bridge, Helias, Hickman and Missouri Military Academy played a nine-hole quadrangular match.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

After Monday's nine-hole quadrangular match between Rock Bridge, Helias, Hickman and Missouri Military Academy, the Bruins and the Crusaders were tied at 158. Rock Bridge was given the victory based on a tiebreaker of each team's fifth score.

Jack Bower led the Bruins, shooting 1-over 36 to take medalist honors. Gaines Rooney shot 38, his career low in a nine-hole match.

