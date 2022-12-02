Rock Bridge girls basketball lost to Blue Valley North (Kan.) 55-47 Friday in the Sophie Cunningham Classic at the Southwell Complex.
The game stayed close the entire way. Blue Valley North took a 28-23 lead into halftime, and Rock Bridge managed to take back the lead, going up 42-40 at the start of the fourth quarter.
However, Bruins could not complete the comeback, as Blue Valley North took the lead back and held on. Rock Bridge's Mari Miller fouled out with one minute left in the final period and finished the game with 18 points.
For Blue Valley, Aubrey Shaw, younger sister of current Missouri men's basketball forward Aidan Shaw, finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds.
The Bruins continue play in the Sophie Cunningham Classic against Quincy Notre Dame (Ill.) at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Southwell Complex.
Hickman crushes St. Dominic, wins Troy Buchanan Invitational
Hickman boys basketball defeated St. Dominic 63-38 to lift the Troy Buchanan Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational championship crown in Troy.
Hickman took a 34-15 lead at halftime and never looked back, as the third-seeded Kewpies captured the championship easily.
Isaiah Bonaparte was named the tournament's MVP, and James Townsend was named to the All-Tournament team for the Kewpies.
Hickman next faces Smith-Cotton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hickman.
Battle takes down Holt in Troy Buchanan consolation final
Battle boys basketball defeated Holt 72-66 in the consolation final of the Troy Buchanan Peoples Bank & Trust Invitational.
The Spartans (2-3) took a 53-44 lead after the third quarter and went 10-for-12 from the free throw line in the final two minutes of the game to seal the win.
Battle's Tate McCubbin was named to the All-Tournament team.
Battle travels to face Smith-Cotton next Friday.
Tolton defeats Hyde Park
Tolton boys basketball earned a thrilling 56-55 victory over Hyde Park (Ill.) in the Darius Miles Classic in Cahokia, Ill.
Four Trailblazers finished in double figures. Evens Appolon led the way with 16 points, James Lee added 12 and Exavier Wilson finished with 10. Will Fretwell added eight points to help Tolton earn its second win of the season.
Tolton (2-0) plays its next game of the Darius Miles Classic against iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday in Cahokia, Ill.
Rock Bridge boys basketball falls to Olathe North
Rock Bridge boys basketball lost 56-36 to Olathe North in the semifinals of the the William Chrisman Phog Allen Tournament in Independence.
The Bruins fell behind big early as Olathe North took a 34-12 lead into halftime. Rock Bridge could not make a comeback and suffered its first loss of the season.
Rock Bridge (2-1) next faces Jefferson City in the third place game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Independence.