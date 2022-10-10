Rock Bridge sophomore Prathy Premkumar lunges for the ball

Rock Bridge sophomore Prathy Premkumar lunges for the ball Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Premkumar will play in a doubles tournament at the next state championship match.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia.

Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge.

