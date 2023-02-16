Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle girls swim and dive teams competed in the first day of the MSHSAA Class 2 State Championships on Thursday in St. Peters.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle girls swim and dive teams competed in the first day of the MSHSAA Class 2 State Championships on Thursday in St. Peters.
For the Spartans, Macey Hansen was the team's star, winning the preliminary round of the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.83) and also placing fourth in the 200 free (1:54.09).
Two Bruins divers finished in the top 20 in the 1-meter. Annalise Wightman scored 237.25 points, securing 17th place. Isabella Hutchinson was not far behind, finishing 19th with a score of 235.30.
Hickman had some strong performances as well. Savannah Alten had the best diving score out of the three schools, placing 9th with 339.40 points. In swimming, Kewpie junior Sophie Ragsdell finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 5.54 seconds. She also had an eighth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:09.40). Ragsdell will swim both events in the finals Friday.
Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle will compete in the MSHSAA Class 2 State finals at 10 a.m. Friday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.