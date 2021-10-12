Rock Bridge and Battle squared off in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Bruins won 7-1.
The Spartans, playing as the road team despite hosting the tournament, jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning after a leadoff double from Chelsea Gleba.
After that, it was all Rock Bridge.
The Bruins scored two runs in the bottom of the first. They added one run in the second inning and four more in the third inning.
Rock Bridge sophomore Addison Gottman was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate. She scored two runs and had one RBI.
The Bruins called on Anna Christ to start in the circle, where she delivered six innings of one-run ball. The junior was in complete control, striking out eight Spartans and walking none.
Addie Morris threw the final inning for Rock Bridge.
The Bruins advance to the semifinals where they will face Grain Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Battle.
Grain Valley no-hits Hickman in Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals
Hickman lost 3-0 to Grain Valley in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals.
Eagles pitcher Avery Huffman threw a 15-strikeout no-hitter.
The Kewpies’ first base runner came in the top of the fifth inning when Sydney Copeland reached on an error. Hickman’s second and final base runner reached on a walk in the sixth.
Emma Henley pitched all six innings for the Kewpies and kept them within striking distance, allowing three runs — two earned — seven hits and one walk.
Blue Springs South and Helias to match up after quarterfinals wins
Blue Springs South won 10-0 over Smith-Cotton in five innings.
The Jaguars dominated offensively and defensively, allowing just one hit while tallying 10 of their own.
Helias (fifth seed) pulled off the only upset of the quarterfinals, beating Blue Springs (fourth seed) 1-0.
Molly Berkey did it all for the Crusaders. The junior pitched a shutout and hit a home run — the lone run of the game.
Blue Springs South and Helias will play one another in the Class 5 District 5 semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Battle. The winner of that game will face the winner of Grain Valley vs. Rock Bridge.