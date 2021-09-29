Rock Bridge volleyball earned its 26th win of the season Wednesday night, defeating Kirksville 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-12). The Bruins registered their second sweep of the week andwill carry that momentum into their matchup against Helias on Friday.
Tolton volleyball picks up win
Tolton volleyball secured a 3-1 (25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 26-24) victory at Union. The Trailblazers will play their third match in four days Friday at home against Cardinal Ritter.
Trailblazers lose to Lady Crusaders
Tolton girls tennis dropped a close one Wednesday evening, losing 5-4 against Helias. The Trailblazers will return to action Thursday at Fulton.
Bruins girls golf wins tourney
Rock Bridge girls golf won the CMAC Conference Tournament on Wednesday in Jefferson City. Sophomore standout Siena Minor led the way for the Bruins, shooting a women’s course-record 68. The previous record held at Jefferson City Country Club was a 72.
Next up, the Bruins play at 4 p.m. Thursday against Hickman, Battle and Tolton at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
Tolton girls golf match canceled
Tolton’s girls golf’s Wednesday match against St. Clair and St. Francis Borgia at Meremac Lakes Golf Course in St. Clair was canceled.
The Trailblazers will return to action for their senior night at 4 p.m. Thursday against Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.