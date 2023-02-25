Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle all had wrestlers who finished in the top six in their respective weight classes Saturday in the MSHSAA Championships at Mizzou Arena.

Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister (150 pounds) finished off his impressive career with a third straight state championship, defeating Liberty’s Kolby McClain in the Class 4 title bout. McCallister, who is committed to Missouri, ends the season with a 49-0 record after his title-sealing 19-7 major-decision win.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you