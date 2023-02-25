Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle all had wrestlers who finished in the top six in their respective weight classes Saturday in the MSHSAA Championships at Mizzou Arena.
Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister (150 pounds) finished off his impressive career with a third straight state championship, defeating Liberty’s Kolby McClain in the Class 4 title bout. McCallister, who is committed to Missouri, ends the season with a 49-0 record after his title-sealing 19-7 major-decision win.
“It’s amazing,” McCallister said. “Getting to wrestle in my hometown and Mizzou Arena, it’s really amazing.”
“Outstanding. This isn’t something that I did by myself ... . My staff is awesome,” Rock Bridge coach Rob Watkins said on the experience of coaching a three-time state champion.
Hickman’s Hank Benter also was front and center on the medal stand after winning his second straight state title.
“I’m feeling really good,” Benter said moments after winning his semifinal match.
The sophomore, competing at 113, ended the title bout with a 9-4 decision victory.
Benter finished his impressive season with a 46-1 record.
Benter wasn’t the only member of his family who had success at the tournament. His brother, senior Hayden Benter, also earned a medal, finishing third in the 126-pound weight class. Hayden Benter finished his season with a record of 49-5.
Another Kewpie, Cole Harrell (175), capped his senior season with a 10-5 decision victory, securing fifth place in his weight class. The victory brought Harrell’s record to 48-6.
With eight matches going at once, this style of tournament can be an emotional roller coaster for competitors and coaches.
“Its a tough situation to see a kid’s season come to an end,” Hickman coach Dan Pieper said. “We stay together as a group.”
Battle senior wrestler Austen Wetzel capped his season with a pin to solidify third place in the 190-pound division. His final record for the year was 26-2.
As for the team scores, Liberty took home first in dominating fashion, scoring 218 points. Second place went to Francis Howell Central with 90.5 points. Rounding out the top three was Staley with 88 points.
In Class 3, Helias junior Logan Montoya won the 175 title after defeating Trey Brewer in the championship bout. The Crusaders finished seventh as a team with 82.5 points, well behind first-place Hillsboro with 179.5 points.