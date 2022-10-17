The Norm Stewart Classic released its 2022 schedule Saturday. The event, which will feature nearly 36 continuous hours of high school basketball, will begin on Dec. 15 and conclude on Dec. 17. It will take place at Mizzou Arena.

Hickman and Rock Bridge girls basketball will both play Dec. 16. Battle, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Tolton boys basketball will all play Dec. 17.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14

Recommended for you