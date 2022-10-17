The Norm Stewart Classic released its 2022 schedule Saturday. The event, which will feature nearly 36 continuous hours of high school basketball, will begin on Dec. 15 and conclude on Dec. 17. It will take place at Mizzou Arena.
Hickman and Rock Bridge girls basketball will both play Dec. 16. Battle, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Tolton boys basketball will all play Dec. 17.
Link Academy versus Southern California Academy highlights the out-of-town matchups. The two powerhouses will top off on Dec. 15. Link's Aaron Rowe played for Tolton last year before transferring.
The Sophie Cunningham Classic released its schedule for its inaugural year Saturday. The three-day high school girls basketball shootout will begin Dec. 2. The classic will be hosted by Sophie and Lindsey Cunningham, along with Norm Stewart.
Rock Bridge will face Blue Valley North (Kansas) on Dec. 2 and Quincy Notre Dame (Illinois) on Dec. 4. Battle is set to play Blue Springs South on Dec. 3