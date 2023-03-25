After 11 combined innings of play Saturday, Battle had given up 13 runs and only scored one. It was a day first-year coach Bobby Baker described as “an opportunity to learn resilience.”
The Spartans lost two games in a round-robin doubleheader Saturday in Columbia, falling 4-0 to Fort Zumwalt East before putting on a competitive showing in a 12-7 loss to West Plains.
Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning against West Plains, the Spartans trailed 9-1. When it looked like Battle was down for the count, at-bats from seniors Josh Candrl, Brenden Alton and Raye Kennon started to shift the tide.
They each brought home the runner ahead of them, cutting the Zizzers’ lead to five.
Though West Plains scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, Battle tacked on three more in the bottom half of the inning. Alton drove in two with a triple to send freshman Brady Crites and Candrl home. Kennon then sent Alton across home plate to cut the deficit to 10-7.
Battle was held scoreless in the seventh inning to seal its fate.
The damage was done early, however, as West Plains forged its path to victory in the first three innings. Baker attributed the poor performance to a lack of energy.
“We’ll get a few good innings, then just fade out,” Baker said. “That’s something we need to work on.”
Spartans shut out by Lions in Game 1
Battle started the day facing a 2022 Class 5 semifinalist.
In the top of the fourth inning, Fort Zumwalt East sophomore Ryan Kliethermes stepped up to bat with two runners on and no outs. Candrl threw the pitch, and Kliethermes knocked it deep into left field.
The ball made it past multiple defenders, bringing the Lions’ Jackson Penn and Brenden Pyle home to increase the visitors’ lead to 3-0.
The Spartans were playing catch-up from the jump after the Lions brought a runner home early in the first. The bottom of the fourth inning provided some hope for Battle fans, as Lions pitcher Carter Hollingsworth walked Alton before giving up a single to Kennon.
With two runners on, all eyes were on Battle senior Austin Nickell. Hollingsworth redeemed himself, however, by striking out Nickell. Two more pop flies ended the inning.
With one out and two runners on in the seventh, Fort Zumwalt East junior Jackson Carter hit a ball deep into right field. The ball was caught, but Aiden Wheeler sprinted from third to home, adding to the lead.
Fort Zumwalt East suffered a 5-4 loss to West Plains in the day’s other game.
Battle next plays in the two-day Laker Wood Bat Tournament, which begins Friday in Camdenton.