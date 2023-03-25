After 11 combined innings of play Saturday, Battle had given up 13 runs and only scored one. It was a day first-year coach Bobby Baker described as “an opportunity to learn resilience.”

The Spartans lost two games in a round-robin doubleheader Saturday in Columbia, falling 4-0 to Fort Zumwalt East before putting on a competitive showing in a 12-7 loss to West Plains.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

