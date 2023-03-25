After 11 combined innings of play Saturday, Battle gave up 13 runs and only scored one. It was a day Spartans first-year coach Bobby Baker described as an opportunity to learn resilience.
Battle baseball lost two games in a round-robin contest Saturday in Columbia, falling 4-0 to Fort Zumwalt East before putting on a competitive showing in a 12-7 loss to West Plains.
Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Spartans trailed 9-1. When it looked like Battle was down for the count, at-bats from seniors Josh Candrl, Brenden Alton andRaye Kennon started to shift the tide. They each brought home the runner ahead of them, cutting the Zizzers’ lead to five.
Though West Plains scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, Battle tacked on three more in their half of the inning. Alton drove in two with a triple to send {span}freshman Brady Crites and Candrl home. Kennon then sent Alton across home plate to make it a 10-7 game.
Battle was held scoreless in the seventh inning to seal its fate.West Plains forged its path to victory, however, in the opening three innings. Baker attributed the poor performance to a lack of energy.”We will get a few good innings, then just fade out,” Baker said. “That’s something we need to work on.”
Battle falls to Ft. Zumwalt East in Game 1
Battle started the day facing the 2022 Class 5 semifinalist.
In the top of the fourth inning, Ft. Zumwalt East sophomore Ryan Kliethermes stepped up to bat with two runners on base and no outs. Battle pitcher Josh Candrl threw the pitch, and Kliethermes knocked it deep into left field.
The ball made it past multiple defenders, bringing the Lions’ Jackson Penn and Brenden Pyle across home plate to boost Ft. Zumwalt East’s lead to 3-0.
The Spartans were playing catch-up from the jump after the Lions brought a runner home early in the first. The bottom of the fourth inning provided some hope for Battle fans, as Lions pitcher Carter Hollingsworth walked Battle’s Alton before giving a single to the Spartans’ Kennon.
With two runners on base, all eyes were on Battle senior Austin Nickell. Hollingsworth redeemed himself, however, by striking out the Spartan. Two more pop flies ended out the inning.
With one out and two runners on base in the seventh, Ft. Zumwalt junior Jackson Carter sent the ball deep into right field. The ball was caught, but Aiden Wheeler sprinted from third to home, adding to the lead.
Ft. Zumwalt East suffered a 5-4 loss to West Plains in the Lions’ subsequent game.
Battle will travel to Camdenton on Friday for the Laker Wood Bat Tournament.