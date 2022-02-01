Battle girls basketball made great strides offensively in the Hermann Invitational last week. The group returned home with a chance to continue what it built from its second-place tournament finish.
The Spartans picked up right where they left off, cruising to an 80-37 victory over Smith-Cotton on Tuesday.
“This was definitely a top-three performance of the season for us,” coach Dustyn Yung said. “We played all four quarters, which I was really happy about.”
The Tigers never stood a chance against the Spartans, who were superior in every facet of play. Battle (11-8) exploited Smith-Cotton’s full-court press attempts early, utilizing multiple ball handlers to navigate its way out of traps.
The Spartans made it rain in the scoring department, converting from the 3-point arc, in the midrange and in the low post. Battle’s ball movement gave it plenty of open looks to capitalize on, serving as a testament to the Spartans’ offensive explosion.
Battle stars Nautica Washington and Tayla Robinson led the charge for the team on both ends, combining for 41 points. The duo also set the tone defensively, disrupting the Tigers’ passing lanes and routinely going for steals.
“They were great at providing on-the-ball pressure and creating havoc,” Yung said.
Kaelyn Johnson also contributed 15 points for Battle.
The Tigers, on the other hand, were lost on both sides of the floor. After Battle countered Smith-Cotton’s defensive game plan, the Tigers never adjusted and paid the price.
Smith-Cotton had just one scorer in doubles figures — Bailey Brown, who had 17. The Spartans allowed just 10 points in the second half.
“We have to clean up some foul problems we’re having, but I love our energy and effort defensively lately,” Yung said. “I’d give us an ‘A’ tonight on that end.”
With both sides of the ball coming together nicely for the Spartans, they’ll have a chance to keep the momentum flowing against Steelville, set to tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Battle.