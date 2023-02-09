 Skip to main content
centerpiece

Spartans earn first program win over rival Bruins

Battle boys basketball fought until the final second to defeat Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 52-49, its first victory over the storied 50-year-old program in school history.

Battle and Rock Bridge players prepare to rebound

Battle and Rock Bridge players prepare to rebound Thursday at Battle in Columbia. The Spartans defeated the Bruins 52-49.

The energy was electric from the moment both teams took the floor. With both student sections at full capacity, and a surprise appearance from Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates, the energy surrounding this year’s edition of the crosstown rivalry was on full display.

Battle player Ethan Wiley dribbles before shooting a free throw

Battle's Ethan Wiley prepares to shoot a free throw Thursday at Battle  in Columbia. Wiley finished the game with only three points, but he helped the Spartans win with his defensive effort.
Battle player Ethan Wiley, 32, attempts to block a shot from Rock Bridge player Reese Minnix, 30

Battle's Ethan Wiley (32) attempts to block a shot from Rock Bridge's Reese Minnix (30) on Thursday at Battle in Columbia. The Bruins fell to 16-5 after losing to Battle, while Battle is now 16-6 on the season.
Vernell Holt Jr., 1, Brady Davidson, 4, and Maui Danford, 14, chase after a basketball as it goes out of bounds

Vernell Holt Jr. (1) Brady Davidson (4) and Maui Danford (14) chase after a basketball as it goes out of bounds Thursday at Battle in Columbia. Rock Bridge came into the game with a three-game win streak before losing to Battle.
Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon runs through plays with his players during a timeout

Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon runs through plays with his players during a timeout Thursday at Battle in Columbia. The Bruins kept the score close for most of the game but never held a lead.
Battle’s student section waves goodbye to Rock Bridge players and fans following Battle’s win

Battle’s student section waves goodbye to Rock Bridge players and fans following the Spartans' win Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle guard Tay Patrick scored 22 points while helping his team win.
  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

