Spartans earn first program win over rival Bruins

Battle's Ethan Wiley (32) attempts to block a shot from Rock Bridge's Reese Minnix (30) on Thursday at Battle in Columbia. The Bruins fell to 16-5 after losing to Battle, while Battle is now 16-6 on the season.
Vernell Holt Jr. (1) Brady Davidson (4) and Maui Danford (14) chase after a basketball as it goes out of bounds Thursday at Battle in Columbia. Rock Bridge came into the game with a three-game win streak before losing to Battle.
Battle’s student section waves goodbye to Rock Bridge players and fans following the Spartans' win Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle guard Tay Patrick scored 22 points while helping his team win.
Battle boys basketball fought until the final second to defeat Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 52-49, its first victory over the storied 50-year-old program in school history.
The energy was electric from the moment both teams took the floor. With both student sections at full capacity, and a surprise appearance from Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates, the energy surrounding this year’s edition of the crosstown rivalry was on full display.
The Spartans (16-6, 3-1), who have improved drastically under third-year coach Ben Pallardy, shined in the first quarter Thursday on their home court. Battle raced out to an 18-6 lead in the first six minutes off a strong performance by Tay Patrick.
“Tay is not afraid of the moment,” Pallardy said. “When the stage is the biggest, that is when he is at his best.”
Patrick picked up five quick 3-point shots in the first quarter to give the Spartans a nine-point lead heading into the second quarter.
Momentum began to shift, however, as defense took center stage for the remaining three quarters. The tide took a dramatic turn in Rock Bridge’s favor when Connor Rolwing took a charge to silence the Battle student section.
Bruins coach Jim Scanlon said at the end of Rock Bridge’s last game that he was worried about his team’s defense.
But the Bruins (16-5, 2-2) responded by making it clear they were willing to put their bodies on the line by taking charges and boxing out in ways Battle did not.
On the other end of the court, Rock Bridge lacked a strong scoring effort. While holding Battle to seven points, the Bruins barely cut into the deficit they previously accumulated. Rock Bridge was only able to pick up eight points in the quarter, with four points each from Andrew May and Kanyon Hummel.
The Bruins slowly chipped away at Battle’s lead for the rest of the contest. Brady Davidson earned five points in the third quarter, while sophomore Dylan Davis put up the final 3 of the quarter.
Vernell Holt Jr. kept the Spartans afloat in the
second half, producing 10 points. It created a razor-thin margin for Battle to hold on to as they drew the clock out, waiting for time to expire.
With 4.2 seconds remaining, Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers knocked down a 3-point shot to make it a one-possession game.
Battle forward Tate McCubbin missed a free throw, giving Rock Bridge one final opportunity.
After a Hail Mary from the other end of the court, Justin Goolsby grabbed it to secure the win for Battle.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for (Rock Bridge),” Pallardy said. “Jim Scanlon is a Hall of Famer for a reason.”
The Bruins now prepare to face New Madrid County Central in the Hall of Fame Classic at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Tolton.
When the final buzzer sounded, fans began to flood the floor, marking the weight of the moment.
But the message in the Spartans’ locker room is clear: “The battle is not over yet.”
Battle will next head on the road to face Fatima at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have big games ahead of us,” Pallardy said. “To beat really good teams, you have to execute.”