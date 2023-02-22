Battle girls basketball picked up a 64-31 win over Hannibal on Wednesday night. The blowout win was a familiar result for the Spartans, who picked up their ninth victory with a margin of greater than 30 points this season.

Hannibal (18-8) secured the tip, but possession was squandered away quickly in a jump ball contested by Battle guard Kaelyn Johnson. In the ensuing play, Battle sophomore Tayla Robinson scored off of an offensive rebound to put the Spartans on the board first.

