Despite a slow start, Battle sent the game to overtime in the 75th minute off of a goal from Sarah Pugh.
The late equalizer tied the game at 1, and two periods of overtime weren't enough to split the two sides. Battle girls soccer was ultimately bested by Moberly on Monday night in its season opener, falling in penalty kicks. Moberly tucked away three in the shootout, while the Spartans missed their fifth and final kick to end the contest in Columbia.
Battle, which had its season opener canceled Saturday, struggled in the first half to get comfortable.
"I thought our ladies took a minute to settle down and get into what we do well," Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen said. "They were outworking us, and when you work hard, you're going to be rewarded."
Moberly's reward for its effort came in the form of a fifth-minute goal from Karlie McGee that would give the visitors the lead for a majority of the match.
McGee's shot was aided by the wind, floating just above Battle goalkeeper Ainsley Craver's hands into the net.
"That is a frustrating one to see go in as a coach," Boardsen said, "but they deserved the goal."
Battle struggled to find the net, even when the team started becoming more dominant in the midfield. Striker Maliyah Miller had three shots on goal, but couldn't score.
"Obviously, you want to get the win in the first game, but overall, couldn't be happier with the (girls') effort," Boardsen said.
The Spartans have a quick turnaround before beginning CMAC play at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday by hosting 2022 state semifinalist Rock Bridge. Boardsen says physicality will be the biggest focus of their training session Tuesday.
"If we step out and are intimidated by who they are, we won't be able to get the job done," Boardsen said. "It's important for us to go out there and just be physical from the start."