Battle’s Audrey Wilhelm (9) kicks the soccer ball as Battle’s Maliyah Miller (7) watches closely on Monday

Battle’s Audrey Wilhelm (9) attempts to control the ball as Battle’s Maliyah Miller (7) watches during a game against Moberly on Monday at Battle in Columbia. The game finished 1-1 after regulation and two periods of overtime, before Moberly went on to win 3-2 on penalty kicks.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

Despite a slow start, Battle sent the game to overtime in the 75th minute off of a goal from Sarah Pugh.

The late equalizer tied the game at 1, and two periods of overtime weren't enough to split the two sides. Battle girls soccer was ultimately bested by Moberly on Monday night in its season opener, falling in penalty kicks. Moberly tucked away three in the shootout, while the Spartans missed their fifth and final kick to end the contest in Columbia.

