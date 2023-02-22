Battle girls basketball picked up a 64-31 win over Hannibal on Wednesday night in Columbia.
Battle girls basketball picked up a 64-31 win over Hannibal on Wednesday night in Columbia.
The blowout win was a familiar result for the Spartans, who picked up their ninth victory with a margin of greater than 30 points this season.
Hannibal (18-8) secured the tip, but possession was squandered away quickly in a jump ball contested by Battle guard Kaelyn Johnson. On the ensuing play, Battle sophomore Tayla Robinson scored off of an offensive rebound to put the Spartans on the board first.
Battle (19-6) encountered some trouble early on in the game, picking up three fouls within the opening two minutes of play. In that same stretch, Hannibal’s Abbie Martin and Mariah Mayfield each knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Pirates their first and only lead of the contest.
The foul troubles were not exclusive to the Spartans, as both teams found themselves in the bonus early on in the first half. However, Battle had significantly better luck from the free-throw line, hitting 10 of 18 foul shots compared to Hannibal, which only hit 4 of 14.
Robinson drew significantly more fouls than the rest of her teammates, especially during shots in progress. She accumulated multiple and-1 opportunities en route to a 20-point performance.
Early on, Hannibal adopted a full-court press — but it didn’t seem to faze the Spartans.
The Spartans passed around the Pirates’ press in transition to connect for points on the other end, accumulating several assists in the process.
Battle junior Nautica Washington got hot toward the latter end of the first, hitting back-to-back corner 3s. Washington’s 3s were separated by a steal and assist from Johnson, who closed out the quarter with a deep 3 of her own.
“One thing this team is blessed with is that we have a lot of players that can score the ball,” Battle coach Dustyn Yung said.
The second quarter started off slower for both teams, but the Spartans weren't complacent for long. Johnson revived Battle’s scoring effort with her first of four 3-pointers to end the night with 14 points.
Hannibal struggled to navigate around the Spartans’ defense, and the Pirates began to fall even further behind after multiple turnovers.
The win marked Battle’s final game of the regular season, and the Spartans’ emotions were high. As Johnson fouled out of the game, tears streamed down her face as the rest of Battle’s squad congratulated her for an impactful career.
“Our seniors have done a lot for this program,” Yung said. “Last year was the first winning season in school history. Now we are in the top-10 state (rankings), and that is thanks to them.”
The Spartans will get another opportunity to play on their home court this season. They take on Blue Springs South in the Class 6 District 7 quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
