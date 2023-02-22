Battle girls basketball picked up a 64-31 win over Hannibal on Wednesday night in Columbia.

The blowout win was a familiar result for the Spartans, who picked up their ninth victory with a margin of greater than 30 points this season.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

