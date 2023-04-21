Battle baseball's three-game win streak came to an end Friday night, as the Spartans fell 13-2 to Capital City.
The Cavaliers (7-11) ran away with the game in the top of the fifth inning, scoring eight runs in the frame to end the night early.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Battle baseball's three-game win streak came to an end Friday night, as the Spartans fell 13-2 to Capital City.
The Cavaliers (7-11) ran away with the game in the top of the fifth inning, scoring eight runs in the frame to end the night early.
Battle (11-12) struggled defensively, allowing 16 hits and four unearned runs in the five-inning contest.
Battle junior Sam Buechter gave the Spartans hope with a double line drive straddling the right foul line to pick up 2 RBI and cut Capital City's lead to 3.
In addition to the defensive struggles inside the diamond, the Cavaliers found multiple weak points in Battle's outfield in order to extend their lead.
Capital City's third-inning RBI hits by Hayden Carroll and Justin Sullens both followed an identical path along the left foul line, providing enough time for a runner to cross home on each play.
Meanwhile, multiple fifth-inning hits by Capital City dropped into the space between outfielders, preventing the Cavaliers from collecting multiple outs for the majority of the 30-minute frame.
Battle will play their next three games on the road, first facing Hallsville at 5 p.m. Monday.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.