Battle guard Vernell Holt Jr. dribbles the ball on Friday at Hickman (copy)

Battle guard Vernell Holt drives into the lane March 3 at Hickman in Columbia. The Spartans face Staley, the top-ranked team in Class 6, in the state quarterfinals Friday in Sedalia.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

Only one game stands between Battle boys basketball and its first Show-Me Showdown appearance in school history. To get there, the Spartans will have to take down the team with the highest winning percentage of the eight remaining Class 6 teams.

The Spartans (21-8) are set to take on top-ranked Staley (27-2) in the Class 6 quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The contest will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you