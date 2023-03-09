Only one game stands between Battle boys basketball and its first Show-Me Showdown appearance in school history. To get there, the Spartans will have to take down the team with the highest winning percentage of the eight remaining Class 6 teams.
The Spartans (21-8) are set to take on top-ranked Staley (27-2) in the Class 6 quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The contest will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
The Falcons finished third at the 2022 Show-Me Showdown, falling 53-43 to Nixa in the state semifinals. Coming off of its fourth straight district title, Staley attempts to complete its winningest season in at least 15 years.
“They are very good,” Battle coach Ben Pallardy said. “We’ve had an eye on them, knowing all along that the road to the final four goes through Staley.”
Only one team in the state of Missouri has been able to take down Staley this year: Vashon in a one-point overtime win. Conveniently, Pallardy added a last-minute contest against the 16-time state champions prior to the start of the playoffs.
“Coach (Altonio) Irons at Vashon reached out (midseason) to ask if we wanted to play, so we jumped on the opportunity,” Pallardy said. “It’s not very often you get to play against the best team in the state, and we loved that it was going to challenge us.”
The Wildcats have yet to lose to a Missouri team this this season, but Battle fought to finish with the second-smallest losing margin among Vashon’s in-state opponents.
“The biggest thing we learned against Vashon — and it’s going to be the same against Staley — is that we can’t beat ourselves,” Pallardy said. “In order to give yourself a shot to beat the best, you can’t beat yourself.”
Staley is a top-heavy squad with three three-star Division I commits: Kyan Evans, Cameron Manyawu and Iowa State signee Kayden Fish. The power forward duo of Fish and Manyawu are the biggest hurdle for most teams.
“They are very athletic, but I really like our matchups,” Pallardy said. “They have two big guys that can play well inside, so if we can find a way to neutralize one of them, then I think our matchups are really good.”
Pallardy is making his first state tournament appearance as an athlete or coach. Despite the achievement, Pallardy is focused on what this game means for the program.
“It’s really more about our team than me personally,” Pallardy said. “We’ve gone through a lot of growing pains with young players and building a new culture, but now we’ve made a really big jump this year. We have to make sure that we are playing our confident and aggressive style all the way through.”