Battle guard Vernell Holt Jr. dribbles the ball on Friday at Hickman (copy)

Battle guard Vernell Holt drives last Friday at Hickman in Columbia. The Spartans face Staley in the Class 6 quarterfinals Friday in Sedalia.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

Only one game stands between Battle boys basketball and its first Show-Me Showdown appearance in school history. To get there, the Spartans will have to take down the team with the highest winning percentage of the eight remaining Class 6 teams.

The Spartans (21-8) are set to take on top-ranked Staley (27-2) in the MSHSAA Class 6 quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The contest will be the first meeting between the two programs.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

