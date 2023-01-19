 Skip to main content
Spartans lose battle in the paint, suffer first CMAC loss of season

Battle girls basketball (12-3, 2-1 CMAC) was greeted with a less-than-warm welcome from Jefferson City (10-5, 2-0 CMAC) in its first home game of the new year.

In what was perhaps the Spartans’ toughest test of CMAC play thus far, Battle struggled on the defensive end in a 50-29 loss.

Battle's Kaelyn Johnson, 24, and Jefferson City's Lyric Hearn,

Battle’s Kaelyn Johnson (24) and Jefferson City’s Lyric Hearn (25) jump for the ball Thursday at Battle in Columbia. The Spartans lost 50-29 — their first Central Missouri Activities Conference loss of the season.
From left, Battle's Tayla Robinson, 3, reacts as Kaelyn Johnson, 24, and Isabel Schmidt, 14, wrestle for the ball

From left, Battle’s Tayla Robinson (3) reacts as Kaelyn Johnson (24) and Isabel Schmidt (14) wrestle for the ball Thursday at Battle in Columbia.
Battle's Maliyah Miller dribbles the ball while Jefferson City's Regan Nilges runs

Battle’s Maliyah Miller dribbles while Jefferson City’s Regan Nilges runs after her Thursday in Columbia. Battle’s next game is against Roosevelt on Friday.
Jefferson City's Regan Nilges 4 ,left, swats away the ball from opposing Battle players

Jefferson City’s Regan Nilges (4) swats away the ball from opposing Battle players Lexi Bryan (33) and Kaelyn Johnson (24) on Thursday at Battle in Columbia. Jefferson City has a record of 10-5 for the 2022-23 season.
  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach them at christiandutcher@mail.missouri.edu.

