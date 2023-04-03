ASHLAND — Battle girls soccer’s difficult slate to start the season bit the Spartans again.
The Spartans fell 2-0 to Southern Boone on Monday, dropping Battle to 3-4 this season.
Southern Boone’s squad exhibited some of the most comfort in possession of the ball that Battle has faced this season. Eagles senior Julia Richardson stood out with her ability to dribble around players and beyond Battle’s defense, which helped the forward score the first goal of the night, coming in the 32nd minute.
The Eagles’ skill helped them win a majority of the one-on-one matchups on the pitch. In recent years, it helped them win district titles in each of their past five seasons, not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
On offense, Battle coach Kurtis Boardsen wants his players to work on having an attacking mindset.
“The biggest thing for us will be looking to pull a move and misdirect the defender,” Boardsen said.
Battle’s defense withstood the Eagles’ relentless shots, keeping the scoreline close.
Despite consistent pressure from Southern Boone, Battle defender Addison Schulte and goalkeeper Allison Bivens blocked and misdirected multiple shots to keep the Spartans alive.
“The effort was there for us tonight,” Boardsen said. “With it being our first time playing on grass this season, I don’t think we were used to the way that the ball was going to roll.”
When Schulte and Bivens didn’t get in the way of Southern Boone shots, the Eagles’ offense was often undone by the offside flag, which went up three times in the first half to call Southern Boone back.
The Eagles broke through for the second time in the final minutes with a goal off of a corner kick from Jacey Sheer to finalize the victory.
Battle continues conference play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Smith-Cotton.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
