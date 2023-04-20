Freshman Jayden Young was the hero in Battle baseball’s second meeting against Smith-Cotton in Central Missouri Activities Conference play.

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the sixth, Young roped a double to right-center field. An overthrow at third allowed an advancing Ryan Kennon to score from first. As Kennon took home, Young had already advanced to third. After a Smith-Cotton player again overthrew a man while trying to tag out Kennon at the plate, Young darted home to score the game-winning run. The little-league inside-the-park home run completed the Spartans’ 3-2 comeback win Thursday in Columbia.

