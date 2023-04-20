Freshman Jayden Young was the hero in Battle baseball’s second meeting against Smith-Cotton in Central Missouri Activities Conference play.
Trailing by one run in the bottom of the sixth, Young roped a double to right-center field. An overthrow at third allowed an advancing Ryan Kennon to score from first. As Kennon took home, Young had already advanced to third. After a Smith-Cotton player again overthrew a man while trying to tag out Kennon at the plate, Young darted home to score the game-winning run. The little-league inside-the-park home run completed the Spartans’ 3-2 comeback win Thursday in Columbia.
Cole Hartwick started on the mound for Battle (10-12, 2-1 CMAC) and was on his A-game through the first five innings of play. Hartwick played magician on the bump as his curveball disappeared from the Smith-Cotton batters all game. Hartwick struck out four Tigers while holding Smith-Cotton (3-18, 1-6) scoreless through the first five innings.
“Cole’s somebody we depend on this season,” Battle coach Bobby Baker said. “He’s worked really hard to get to that spot and did a great job today. I think (the curveball) is his go-to. He really likes to bend that pitch in there.”
Battle entered the top of the sixth with a one-run lead courtesy of an AJ Nickell grounder that got past the Smith-Cotton third baseman, scoring Josh Candrl from third. While he was dealing from the windup, Hartwick lost some control in the sixth when pitching from the stretch with runners on.
After hitting the first batter of the inning, a stolen base paired by a hit-and-run set Smith-Cotton up to get its first run of the game from a hard-hit single down the third base line. The Tigers moved the runner on first to second with a steal, and followed with an RBI single to take the 2-1 lead.
Hartwick left Candrl with two outs and runners at first and second as he came in to relieve the starter. The first batter he faced saw three straight balls before Candrl settled in and hurled three strikes to earn the inning-ending strikeout.
In the top of the seventh, Candrl found himself with the tying run on second with no outs. Candrl delivered for the Spartans, as he struck out the next two batters before fielding a comeback ground ball to get the final out of the game.
“Josh and Cole have split a couple different games for us this season and it’s worked out well,” Baker said. “They did the same thing against Jefferson City, which was another conference win. They compliment each other very well.”
The Spartans hop right back into CMAC action as they face Capital City at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Battle.
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu