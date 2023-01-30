ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball blew out Boonville in a 65-30 win Monday on Day 1 of the Southern Boone Classic.
The Spartans (12-6) have had only one practice session since Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, but that seemed to have no impact on their level of play. The win marked Battle’s sixth in a row, a streak dating back to Jan. 13.
Halfway through the first quarter, Tay Patrick hit a deep 3-point shot that solidified Battle’s lead for the remainder of the contest. Patrick put up 11 points to lead all players in first-half scoring for the Spartans.
Scoring was spread relatively evenly among six players for Battle: Patrick, Jamarrion Pittman, Ke’Yion Cross, Justin Goolsby, Ethan Wiley and Mario Ashford. Communication was a strength for the Spartans.
“Offensively, I felt like we played unselfish,” Battle coach Ben Pallardy said. “We moved the ball, we took the right shot, so I’m really happy with that.”
Goolsby earned 15 points in his three quarters of play. Meanwhile, Wiley stood out in the paint, scoring a majority of his 13 points off second-chance rebounds.
Despite the high final score, the defense stood out for the Spartans.
Battle ran a relentless full-court press that held the Pirates to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters.
“I like that we played pretty well defensively,” Pallardy said. “For the most part, we were pretty locked in and played our principles well.”
The Spartans’ defensive pressure often converted to points in transition. This was especially true in the second and third quarters, when Battle scored 21 and 22 points, respectively.
Looking ahead to Battle’s second game in pool play, Pallardy is looking forward to practicing with his team and working on post defense.
“We just keep getting backdoored because we are ball-watching,” Pallardy said. “I think we can clean it up, but we just need to get back to the practice court.”
Battle will play Kirksville in its second showdown of Southern Boone Classic pool play at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ashland.