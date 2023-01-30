Boonville's Evan Bishop defends against Battle's Jamarrion Pittman

Boonville’s Evan Bishop (33) defends against Battle’s Jamarrion Pittman (25) during their match Monday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. The Spartans won 65-30.

 Maya Morris/Missourian

ASHLAND — Battle boys basketball blew out Boonville in a 65-30 win Monday on Day 1 of the Southern Boone Classic.

The Spartans (12-6) have had only one practice session since Thursday’s game against Kickapoo, but that seemed to have no impact on their level of play. The win marked Battle’s sixth in a row, a streak dating back to Jan. 13.

