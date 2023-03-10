 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Spartans’ season ends against top-ranked Staley

SEDALIA — The Spartans took a hard fall to end their storybook season.

 The Spartans lost to top-ranked Staley 81-37  in the Class 6 quarterfinals Friday night at State Fair Community College.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you