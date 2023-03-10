Spartans’ season ends against top-ranked Staley

SEDALIA — The Spartans took a hard fall to end their storybook season.
The Spartans lost to top-ranked Staley 81-37 in the Class 6 quarterfinals Friday night at State Fair Community College.
Staley (28-2) took control of the game the second the ball was tipped off. After winning the tip, Staley forward Kaden Fish knocked down a field goal to open the Falcon’s scoring.
On the counter attack, Battle guard Tate McCubbin turned over the ball in the midst of a stifling Falcons defense. Vernell Holt Jr. turned it over again, giving Staley a 4-0 lead early in the contest.
Battle (21-9) started to turn the ship around with a steal from senior forward Justin Goolsby that the Spartans converted into a Tay Patrick 3-pointer. Shortly afterwards, Goolsby knocked down another 3 to tie the ball game.
Holt found himself in several difficult positions tonight on account of his size. The five-foot, eight-inch sophomore was outsized in almost every matchup, which led to multiple turnovers for the Spartans. Despite the adversity, Holt found a way to contribute for his team.
In the final possession of the first quarter for the Spartans, Holt stole the ball and kicked it out to Justin Gooslby for a 3-point shot to end the quarter down 19-13.
Staley truly came alive in the second quarter. Kyan Evans opened the quarter up with an assist to Fish that set the tone for the entire quarter.
The Spartans went scoreless for six and a half minutes as the Falcons scored, drew fouls and forced turnovers to steal Battle’s season in front of its eyes. Evans ended the first half with 15 points en route to his 25-point performance, while Jared Lee and Fish each ended the night with 11 points.
Battle senior Zander Stephens broke the dry spell with a 3-pointer, followed by another 3-point shot made from Holt. Ultimately, the Spartans could not compete with the dominating offense of Staley. Goolsby put up the strongest numbers for the Spartans with 19 points.
As the final whistle blew, Spartans fans gave a standing ovation to their players.
“Overall, I felt like we had an unbelievable season,” Pallardy said. “We’ve got nothing to hang our heads about. Staley is just an amazing team.”
Battle’s appearance in the state quarterfinal was a shock for many. The Spartans started the season off with three-straight losses. They improved to 6-6, but really took off during an 11-game winning streak, spanning just over a month.
After the program picked up its first ever win against Rock Bridge and a win over CMAC champions Jefferson City, the Spartans received the third seed in the District 7 tournament and fought their way to the team’s fifth state quarterfinal appearence.
“I am incredibly proud of the seniors and the culture that they have built,” Pallardy said.
Battle’s seniors built a culture of perseverance, according to Pallardy. Despite a pandemic-ridden season, a coaching change in the midst of their career, and doubt each step of the way, the seniors kept working to put together a District championship season. One that Pallardy hopes they never forget.