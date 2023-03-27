Battle girls soccer struggled to create opportunities in the attacking third, resulting a 6-0 loss to Helias on Monday night in Columbia.

The short-handed Spartans (2-3, 0-2 CMAC) only put together two chances on offense in the first half, both ending unsuccessfully.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you