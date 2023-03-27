Battle girls soccer struggled to create opportunities in the attacking third, resulting a 6-0 loss to Helias on Monday night in Columbia.
The short-handed Spartans (2-3, 0-2 CMAC) only put together two chances on offense in the first half, both ending unsuccessfully.
“We had five starters out on spring break,” Boardsen said, “but that gave a lot of girls an opportunity who haven’t seen as much playing time.”
Battle’s best opportunity of the night came during in 22nd minute when junior Kayesu Kanyunyuzi was able to work past all the Helias defenders, including the goalkeeper, with a good look at the net. But Kanyunyuzi was called offside, ending the opportunity.
Battle’s defensewas put to work by the visitors, with goalkeeper Ainsley Craver facing eight shots on target in the first half alone.
While Helias (1-2-1, 1-0 CMAC) was slower out of the gate, it started taking peppering Craver’s net after five minutes of play. The Crusaders quickly found themselves ahead 2-0 after sixth- and eighth-minute goals from senior Lily Winegar and junior Brooke Yanskey, respectively.
Prior to Battle’s 22nd-minute chance, Craver saved four Crusader shots to keep the game competitive. Helias sophomore Maddy Larkin opened the floodgates in the 29th minute to put the Crusaders almost out of sight. A 31st-minute goal from Helias sophomore Ellie Lock ended the half 4-0.
Helias became victims of the offside flag in the second half, getting goals chalked off in the 44th- and 51st-minute that could have got the Crusaders back on the bus to Jefferson City early.
Battle senior Maliyah Miller utilized the extra time to take two shots on the attacking end, which were quickly recovered by Helias and sent to the opposite side of the field.
Boardsen liked what he saw in the second half, and thinks that it shows Battle can hang with anyone when it plays ”possession-style” soccer.
The common theme, however, between Battle’s CMAC losses against Rock Bridge and Helias is that the Spartans spend significantly less time on the offensive end.
“We are just playing so much defense that we can’t maintain our shape,” Boardsen said. “When we have the ball, we need to be calm and look to find our attacking mid(fielder) or forwards.”
Battle next faces Sunnydale Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday at home.